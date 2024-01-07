80's HK-themed restaurant in Mountbatten serves Hong Kong-style seafood & nostalgic vibes

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Hey Kee is a new restaurant in Mountbatten that offers a dai pai dong (well-known street stall) experience, like the open-air food stalls that used to be common in Hong Kong.

The interior of the restaurant is furnished to look like you're in 1980s Hong Kong, with decorations including an old-school barber shop complete with a barber's pole, movie posters featuring Bruce Lee and Tony Leung, and a bus stop.

The restaurant has a total seating capacity of 210 seats, with 110 seats within the dining room and 100 outdoor seats.

There are also private rooms equipped with karaoke systems, that can accommodate up to 20 guests.

Hey Kee offers Hong Kong-style cuisine.

Typhoon Shelter-Style Stir Fried Crab (S$98+ per kg)

Pan Fried Beef Tenderloin Cubes with Potatoes (S$36.80+)

Deep Fried Cuttlefish with Salt and Pepper (S$20.80+)

Temple Street Crispy Roast Chicken (from S$22.80+)

Steamed Soon Hock with Chopped Yellow Chilli (about S$9+ per 100g)

Sizzling Kai Lan with Dried Prawns in Claypot (S$23.80+)

Hey Kee does not have any additional service charges.

Hey Kee

Address: 102 Guillemard Road, #01-01, Singapore 399719

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3pm, 5:30pm to 10:30pm, daily

This was a media preview hosted by Hey Kee.

Top image from Livia Soh and Hey Kee