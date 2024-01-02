Haidilao S’pore has S$58.80 mala lo hei for CNY 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Chinese New Year (CNY) falls on Feb. 10, 2024.

We’re a little more than a month away from then, but the festivities have already started.

Among the fancy new CNY things we have this year is a mala lo hei, courtesy of Haidilao.

It costs S$58.80, and comes with abalone slices. Each serving is suitable for about five to six pax.

The base is made up of the usual lo hei suspects, along with a specially concocted blend of mala sauce — not the one that you’ll get from their sauce bar.