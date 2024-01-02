Back

Haidilao S’pore has S$58.80 mala lo hei for CNY 2024

Huat ah.

Lee Wei Lin | January 02, 2024, 03:21 PM

Chinese New Year (CNY) falls on Feb. 10, 2024.

We’re a little more than a month away from then, but the festivities have already started.

Among the fancy new CNY things we have this year is a mala lo hei, courtesy of Haidilao.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

It costs S$58.80, and comes with abalone slices. Each serving is suitable for about five to six pax.

The base is made up of the usual lo hei suspects, along with a specially concocted blend of mala sauce — not the one that you’ll get from their sauce bar.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Spice level wise, it’s similar to the mala milk soup base that the hotpot restaurant has, although customers can request for extra sauce if they prefer having an extra kick.

If you’re not adventurous enough for this, they have the regular lo hei option (S$38.80), which is suitable for about five to six pax.

Both versions are available for dine-in and takeaway from Jan. 15.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin

