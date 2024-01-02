GST increases to 9% in 2024, but what if my transaction straddles Jan. 1, 2024?

From Jan. 1, 2024, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate will increase from eight to nine per cent.

This is the second part of a staggered increase announced by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the 2022 Budget statement on Feb. 18, 2022.

The first increase — which saw the tax rise from seven to eight per cent — took place on Jan. 1, 2023.

Here's what you need to know about the amount of GST you will have to pay if you engage in a transaction that spans the turn of the new year.

If you ordered items from Shopee, Amazon that will arrive in 2024 but made full payment in 2023

Let's say you ordered items from e-commerce platforms like Shopee in mid-December, but these items will only arrive on January 2024.

If the full payment is received by the supplier within 2023, the GST applied will be eight per cent regardless of when the invoice is issued or when the items are delivered to you.

What about partial payment?

If partial payment was made instead, the GST charged for the partial payment received by the supplier in 2023 will be eight per cent.

However, if the remainder of the payment is received by the supplier in 2024, the GST imposed will be nine per cent.

What if I bought a sofa and opted to pay in instalments?

This depends on when the sofa is delivered to you.

If it will be delivered to you on or after Jan. 1, 2024, then GST is charged at eight per cent on the instalment payments before Jan. 1, 2024, and nine per cent for subsequent instalment payments paid on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

However, if the sofa is delivered to you before Jan. 1, 2024, you will pay eight per cent GST for all of the instalment payments.

What if the sofa I ordered is from overseas?

If the value of the sofa, including insurance and freight by air or post, is above S$400, you will have to pay an import GST rate of nine per cent if the furniture is due to arrive on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

In addition, if your freight forwarder had collected import GST in advance from you at eight per cent, they may collect an additional one per cent GST from you.

If you receive the invoice for cleaning services in 2023, but only make payment in 2024

If you ordered cleaning services that were provided to you in December, were given an invoice for it the same month, but only made payment in January 2024, the GST imposed will be eight per cent.

In fact, as long as the invoice is provided in 2023 and the goods/services were received in 2023 as well, the GST will always be eight per cent, regardless of when payment is made.

What if I receive some of the services in 2023, and the remainder in 2024?

Should the cleaning services you requested be spread out across 2023 and 2024, the GST charged for the services rendered in 2023 will be eight per cent.

For the remainder of the cleaning done on or after Jan. 1, 2024, it will be nine per cent.

In addition, if you received your invoice in 2023, the supplier will issue a credit note to adjust the GST charged for the cleaning services you received on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

A new tax invoice will also be issued to charge GST at nine per cent on the value of the goods or services received on or after 1 Jan 2024.

However, if you decide to pay for the cleaning in full before Jan. 1, 2024, the GST rate will be eight per cent for the entire service.

If the invoice is received in 2023, but the goods/services in 2024

However, if you received the invoice in 2023, but the cleaning service and payment are to be done in 2024 instead, then the GST charged will be nine per cent.

In addition, while the original invoice will state that GST is eight per cent, the cleaning service provider will issue a credit note to cancel the original invoice.

The provider will then issue a new invoice to reflect GST at nine per cent.

What if I make an advance payment for maintenance services from March 2024 to November 2024?

This depends on whether you have already received an invoice from your maintenance service supplier.

If no invoice has been issued, a voluntary payment made by you in excess of what is required by the supplier is not regarded as payment received by the supplier.

Such an excess payment is generally treated by the supplier as a credit balance in your account to be used to offset a future supply of services, the value of which will be determined at the point when the invoice is issued.

Hence, if no invoice was issued before Jan. 1, 2024, you will end up paying a GST rate of nine per cent.

However, if an invoice is issued for March to November 2024 before Jan. 1, 2024, and payment is also made for the invoice before Jan. 1, 2024, the GST rate charged will be eight per cent.

What about a maintenance service invoice from November 2023 to June 2024?

If payment is made before Jan. 1, 2024, it will be eight per cent for the entire invoice.

However, if it is done so after Jan. 1, 2024, nine per cent will be applicable for the period from January to June 2024.

What if I buy clothes from Australia at 11:58pm on Dec. 31. Will the GST be nine per cent?

If the supplier is GST-registered, you should only be charged a rate of eight per cent.

As per the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), the GST rate change only kicks into effect from Jan. 1, 2024, Singapore time.

Should you be charged nine per cent before this time, you will have to seek a refund from the supplier.

You can find out more about what the change in GST will entail here.

Top left photo by rupixen.com, right photo by Arturo Rey, both via Unsplash