Back

Photographer captures dramatic shots of 2 Green crested lizards tangled in fight at Sungei Buloh

One turned brown from the stress.

Zi Shan Kow | January 03, 2024, 04:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Adam Maniam was visiting Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on Dec. 30, 2023 with his family when something emerged from the vegetation and landed on the footpath.

A flash of green, a flurry of limbs  Maniam said he wasn't sure what he was seeing but instinctively picked up his camera.

"An epic battle"

"We have a saying amongst wildlife photographers: Shoot first, check later!" he told Mothership.

It appeared that a brawl had broken out between two Green crested lizards.

He shared a blow-by-blow account of the fight on the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings.

"You can see from the series that what started off as a fight between two green lizards eventually turned into a fight between a green and dark-brown lizard," wrote Maniam.

From green to brown

One lizard was on top of the other, pinning it down and driving its teeth through the other's jaw.

Two photos, taken moments apart, show the shift in colour of the lizard splayed on the ground.

Image by Adam Maniam.

Image by Adam Maniam.

These lizards are known to turn from bright green to dark brown or grey when threatened or stressed.

They are a territorial species, and can turn aggressive when defending their land.

"Extreme anguish"

The fight turned more dramatic, as the green lizard bit right through the jaw of the brown lizard.

The brown lizard struggled to pry and wriggle itself away with all its might. With its mouth wide open and legs in the air, Maniam felt like it was "suffering badly".

"I did not have much hope for the brown lizard at this point in time," shared Maniam.

Image by Adam Maniam.

Image by Adam Maniam.

Brown turns the tables

Not all hope was lost for the brown underdog -- it unexpectedly flipped the script by finding its footing and planting all four feet on the ground.

It pulled itself away from the green one without hesitation, and went on the offensive.

Image by Adam Maniam.

Image by Adam Maniam.

Image by Adam Maniam.

Ended in a draw

"After a brief scurry away, the brown individual even appeared to get the upper hand, biting down on the jaw of the green individual," described Maniman.

"The green lizard is probably questioning its life choices now." Image by Adam Maniam.

Image by Adam Maniam.

The face-off concluded rather uneventfully, with both lizards running off into the vegetation, probably to retreat and lick their wounds, opined Maniam.

Altogether, the fight lasted close to 10 minutes, alternating between the lizards violently struggling and the lull periods as they fought to catch their breath.

Maniam was shooting six to eight metres away with his telephoto lens while also signalling passers-by to avoid stepping on the pair.

Reviewing the photos, his daughter was amazed by the expressions of the brown lizard, while his son commented that they looked like two dinosaurs in battle.

He never thought he would ever get the chance to document such an encounter between two uncommonly seen lizards, he shared.

"It was a real privilege to get front-row seats to watch this. It is something I may never get the chance to document again. It was a really lucky day," he reflected.

Maniam picked up photography 10 years ago when his daughter was born to document her growth. He eventually developed a love for the craft in wildlife and aircraft photography.

Green crested lizards

These critters, generally insect eaters, are native to Singapore and used to be commonly found. Now, they are the rarer lizards of its size locally.

Its population has been displaced by the more aggressive Changeable lizard, a non-native species introduced in the 1980s.

Green crested lizards are found mostly in primary and secondary forests only, while Changeable lizards are now abundant in many parks and gardens, according to the National Parks Board (NParks).

More Nat Geo moments in Singapore

All images courtesy of Adam Maniman.

Official portraits of President Tharman & First Lady Jane Ittogi can be collected from Jan. 8 to Mar. 1

Unframed portraits are provided for free to organisations.

January 03, 2024, 07:38 PM

Subaru filters from right to left to right on TPE to overtake car & jam brake

The Subaru had been following behind the car on the right lane.

January 03, 2024, 06:48 PM

Yellow-top taxis have existed in S'pore since colonial times. Only 32 of them left.

They will disappear completely from our roads by 2032 or sooner.

January 03, 2024, 06:23 PM

S'poreans can use their S$250 CDC vouchers at Giant & Cold Storage from Jan. 3, 2024

A good thing made better.

January 03, 2024, 05:51 PM

Scam CDC voucher redemption links circulating, police report filed

Constant Vigilance.

January 03, 2024, 05:31 PM

Now open: Hobbit-inspired Hobbitoon Village near Cameron Highlands, M'sia

Not the same as Hobbit House in Cameron Highlands Flora Park.

January 03, 2024, 05:23 PM

Kuomintang VP candidate claims Taylor Swift declined to perform in Taiwan due to 'geopolitical risks', ministries respond

Taiwan's Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Economic Affairs both responded to his claim.

January 03, 2024, 04:29 PM

Wow Wow West hawkers will reopen stall on Jan. 16, 2024

A younger team will be running the show.

January 03, 2024, 02:56 PM

S'pore diner wanted to treat friends to S$200 meal, but Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen declined cash payment

The restaurant clarified it was a misunderstanding.

January 03, 2024, 02:40 PM

Boy's hand gets stuck in City Plaza escalator, rescued by SCDF

The boy was conveyed to a hospital.

January 03, 2024, 02:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.