GetGo car crashes into PIE divider & lamp post, goes from KPE to Kallang Way slip road

Wham.

Michelle Chew | January 08, 2024, 05:05 PM

A serious accident involving a vehicle-sharing GetGo car along the Pan-Island Expressway on Jan. 6 was caught on video and shared to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

Footage of the incident showed the car travelling along the PIE towards Changi Airport entering the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) slip road exit, only to crash through the divider to enter the slip road towards Kallang Way.

The two cars travelling ahead, as well as the vehicle behind the GetGo car that was recording the scene stopped in the wake of the accident.

According to The Straits Times, the police were alerted to the accident at around 9:20pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, the police added.

The 23-year-old driver in the GetGo car was conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital.

A GetGo spokesman told ST the user was discharged after receiving medical assistance.

The driver is currently assisting with the ongoing police investigations.

GetGo is a carsharing service launched in 2021 that allows drivers to rent either regular or electric vehicles for as short as one hour.

Drivers have to be at least 19 years old, and have at least a year of driving experience.

Probationary and junior licenses are not accepted, according to GetGo's website.

