Saudi Arabia reportedly plans to offer formal diplomatic recognition of Israel in return for independent Palestine state

A plan formulated by five Arab nations and backed by the United States is quietly being discussed in a bid to lay the groundwork for a Post-War Gaza.

Meanwhile, a detailed proposal for the release of Hamas’ remaining hostages is also reportedly being negotiated, facilitated by Qatar.

Peace plan

Five Arab states, including the Gulf States of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as Jordan and Egypt are putting together a proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza and the creation of an independent Palestine state.

According to the Financial Times, the plan involves the trading of formal diplomatic recognition of Israel by Saudi Arabia in return for the recognition of a Palestinian state, as part of a two-state solution.

Bloomberg reports that the plan also involves the Arab states offering to provide security training to the Palestinians so they can control Gaza themselves.

It is not clear whether the report is referring to the Palestinian Authority, who lost control of the Gaza Strip in the mid-2000s, first by electoral means, then being driven from the territory by Hamas.

Part of the proposal also involves the promise of a “generous” amount of money for reconstruction in Gaza.

Bloomberg cites a World Bank report that says over 60 per cent of Gaza’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

The Arab states involved in the prospective peace plan did not want to commit to rebuilding efforts only to see it destroyed again in a future conflict.

The plan is the subject of significant discussion between the United States and Israel, who has offered to mediate further negotiations.

Two-state solution

Israel’s major allies, the United States and the European Union are in favour of a two-state solution, which for a long time was the goal of both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, although rejected by Hamas.

Singapore supports a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, to achieve a safe and lasting peace.

However, BBC reports Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu explicitly rejecting the two-state solution, even boasting that he was "proud" to have prevented it.

Netanyahu has called for Israel to retain security control over Gaza after the war, in contradiction to the goals of a two-state solution.

Netanyahu's Likud government is one of the most right-wing in Israel’s history, with some members of the government calling for Israel to expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, and annex the territory.

Fighting, local and regional

Fierce fighting continues in Gaza, after a raid into Southern Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, launched from the Gaza strip.

That raid resulted in over 1,200 deaths, and nearly 240 people being taken hostage by Hamas.

Israel has retaliated by attacking the Gaza Strip, promising to destroy the militant group, and has resulted in a reported 25,000 deaths.

The fighting has also stoked tensions in Israel and the region, with fighting occurring in the other Palestinian territory of the West Bank.

It has also been the reason claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen, who like Hamas are supported by Iran, for attacking passing commercial shipping in the Red Sea, resulting in the creation of a U.S.-led international military coalition to strike back at the Houthis.

The resultant disruption to global shipping has lent an air of global crisis to a regional conflict.

Hostages

However, Israel has continued to engage in discussions to release the hostages, with a negotiated prisoner exchange resulting in Hamas releasing about 100 hostages in return for about 240 Israeli prisoners.

Part of the prisoner exchange involved a ceasefire agreement, the length of which was determined by the number of prisoners exchanged.

The remaining 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, if still alive.

Bloomberg reported on Jan. 25 that talks between Israel and Hamas are ongoing, with a “detailed proposal” for a permanent ceasefire being discussed.

In return for the release of all remaining hostages, Israel would release some Palestinian prisoners, as well as allow for the “constant and increased” flow of aid into Gaza.

This proposal is being mediated by Qatar, traditionally the go-between for the two groups.

Netanyahu's government is facing significant domestic pressure to bring the hostages home, with a protest by their families disrupting a parliament meeting.

The families have also taken to protesting outside Netanyahu's personal home, demanding an immediate deal.

Top image via Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations/Facebook