FairPrice pledges S$80k to distribute CNY care packs to 4,000 vulnerable seniors

Wholesome things happening.

Ilyda Chua | January 20, 2024, 04:38 PM

In the spirit of Chinese New Year, FairPrice Group (FPG) has pledged S$80,000 to seniors in need through its philanthropic arm FairPrice Foundation.

The money will go towards providing festive care packs for 4,000 seniors through 10 charities.

Festive care packs

Each care pack is worth about S$18 and contains products such as tea, cereal drinks, assorted biscuits, and mandarin oranges.

These will be distributed to the beneficiaries, including those spending the festive period in nursing homes, over Chinese New Year.

Vipul Chawla, group CEO of FPG, said that Chinese New Year "holds great significance for our customers and Singaporeans as a whole".

He added that the S$80,000 commitment represents the group's commitment to fulfilling its social mission.

Charities that will benefit from the initiative include NTUC Health Nursing Homes, TOUCH Community Services, Allkin Singapore, and Ren Ci Nursing Home @ Ang Mo Kio, among others.

If successful, FPG hopes to expand the initiatives to other celebrations across the year.

Rallying the community

Apart from the pledge, FPG hosted two CNY block parties on Jan. 20 at heartland neighbourhoods at Saint George's Lane and Toa Payoh.

Residents could not only engage in the festivities — which included lion dance performances, games, and food — but also purchase additional festive care packs and write a blessing and note of encouragement.

These would then go to the senior beneficiaries.

Attendees were also able to participate in free health screenings provided by FPG's pharmacy chain, Unity.

Photo courtesy of FPG

Photo courtesy of FPG

Photo courtesy of FPG

Top image courtesy of FPG

