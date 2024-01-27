Use of older EZ-link cards to stay till at least 2030, LTA to look at improving SimplyGo

Commuters can continue using the older ez-link cards on public transport until at least 2030, as a result of the authorities' decision to halt the SimplyGo transition.

There will be three systems: the SimplyGo system, the card-based ticketing (CBT) system for adults and the CBT system for concession card holders, transport minister Chee Hong Tat told reporters on Jan. 26.

The government had underestimated how much the public wants to retain features of the legacy system, Chee said.

It is currently not feasible for the SimplyGo system to display fares and card balances on public transport fare readers.

Chee deemed the initial decision to phase out legacy public transport cards a "judgement error" and apologised to the passengers.

He stated that the government will learn from this and "do better in future".

Older EZ-link cards to stay, for now

Chee said that the CBT system, originally scheduled to be phased out on Jun. 1, 2024, will be extended till "at least 2030".

This means that those more attached to their older EZ-Link adult cards which are not upgraded to SimplyGo, as well as NETS FlashPay cards, can still use them.

Concession cardholders, such as seniors, students, Workfare Transport Concession cardholders, and persons with disabilities, would not have been impacted by the initially-planned transition.

"We will decide later whether we need to extend the CBT system beyond 2030," Chee said.

He noted that a key factor will be whether a solution can be found for SimplyGo to display fares charged on payment readers.

S$40 million cost borne by government

The government will be shouldering the previously-mentioned S$40 million cost needed to retain the current system.

Assuring that the cost would not impact public transport fees, Chee explained that this amount is required to sustain a legacy system at the end of its life.

The authorities will need to purchase new hardware and equipment, and pay to operate the system over the next few years.

"We will not be able to avoid this cost," Chee said.

"But in return, by spending that S$40 million, we will have an extended CBT system that can serve the needs of adult commuters who prefer to retain this feature of being able to view their fare deductions and card balances at the fare gates and bus card readers."

Chee added that LTA would do its best to spend prudently and reduce costs where possible.

Plans to improve SimplyGo

Chee also shared that he'd task LTA to study how to better SimplyGo's features and user experience.

A "key factor" in the decision to extend the old system would be whether a solution can be found to overcome SimplyGo's current inability to show fare deductions and account balances via fare gates and bus card readers.

Such a feature is currently untenable and might lead to long queues, disrupting the flow of commuters, Chee explained.

Although there isn't any technical solution available in Singapore or overseas, he said, the government will work with other government agencies and also industry partners on the matter.

Considering commuters' preferences

In moving forward with the decision to transition to SimplyGo, LTA had "underestimated the strong preference of some commuters", noted Chee.

Prior to this decision, LTA had conducted focus group discussions, as well as trials with over 1,000 commuters who were issued ABT cards.

Participants of the trials, including seniors, adults, and students, used the ABT cards for "a few months" before their feedback was sought.

Chee said that seniors expressed a preference "to be able to continue to view the fare deductions and card balances at the fare gates and bus card readers."

"Arising from this feedback, LTA decided not to shift them over to the SimplyGo ABT system, but to retain the concession card system as a CBT system," he added.

LTA also acted on feedback to improve the SimplyGo app's user experience, and introduced improvements such as enabling the app to send users push notifications.

Nevertheless, Chee continued:

"If we had consulted more widely, and we had gathered views from a wider group of commuters before we made the decision... we would have come across the stronger reactions and the stronger preferences that some commuters have expressed."

"The important thing is that we want to give commuters options that they can choose from," he said.

Related stories

Top images via Chee Hong Tat/Facebook and Syfa & Ganjar