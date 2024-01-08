Back

Indonesian authorities find 226 dogs in truck with legs, mouths bound for slaughter & 'consumption'

The country has been facing a growing opposition to its dog meat trade.

Julia Yee | January 08, 2024, 03:52 PM

A truck travelling in the dark of night in Semarang city, Java, was stopped by Indonesian authorities.

When activists from an animal shelter checked the bed of the vehicle, they were met with the ghastly sight of more than 200 dogs with their legs and mouths bound.

A photo of the scene showed the animals tied and crammed into bags, headed towards a grim fate.

Bound for slaughter

The truck was intercepted on Jan. 6, and its five crew members arrested, reported South China Morning Post.

The five will be charged under an animal welfare regulation and could face five years in prison.

"We have had information about this for the past month, but only tonight were we able to thwart the transport of 226 dogs," local police chief Irwan Anwar told reporters.

Investigations unveiled that the captured hounds were on their way to the neighbouring city of Surakarta.

Once there, the dogs would have been slaughtered for their meat in western Java.

"Dogs, along with cats, are not livestock so they must not be made for human consumption," Christian Yosua Pale of Animals Hope Shelter Indonesia, who fought for a nationwide ban on dog and cat meat, told New Straits Times.

Pale's sentiments are echoed by many others in the region who have been advocating for the end of the dog meat trade.

Rising protests

The tides are starting to change in favour of man's best friend.

In 2023, the dark trade in a notorious Tomohon market was shut down after the city's mayor issued an order banning the sale and slaughter of cats and dogs in the city, reported The Star.

The "Tomohon Extreme Market", located in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, is a name shadowed by gruesome acts of animal slaughter, whereby dogs and cats were reportedly bludgeoned and blowtorched in front of customers.

The ban was achieved after years of campaigning by animal welfare advocates who strove to raise awareness about the cruelty and health risks of the trade.

According to the Human Society International, many Asian countries like the Philippines, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia have banned the dog meat trade and the consumption of dogs.

The organisation attributed this heartening change to people becoming more vocal about canine welfare, and acknowledging them as valued family members.

Top image via AFP

