SNSD's Hyoyeon performing at Marquee S'pore on Jan. 19, 2024

DJ, put it back on.

Fasiha Nazren | January 06, 2024, 12:03 PM

Events

Kim Hyoyeon of South Korean girl group Girls' Generation (SNSD) will be coming to Singapore.

Also known as DJ Hyo, she will be making an appearance at Marquee Singapore on Jan. 19.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marquee Singapore Nightclub (@marqueesingapore)

There will also be a meet-and-greet session where fans can go into the green room, take pictures and interact with the K-pop star.

These VIP meet-and-greet tickets are available for purchase in limited quantities.

Tickets

Early tickets to the event are now on sale and can be purchased here:

  • Ladies general admission: S$60

  • Gentlemen general admission: S$70

  • Exclusive meet-and-greet: S$150

  • After party (entry after 1am): S$20

Prices exclude booking fee and GST.

Guests can also get tickets at the door, which include one house pour:

  • Ladies general admission: S$80

  • Gentlemen admission: S$90

Doors open at 10pm.

Last in Singapore in 2022

She last performed at Marquee Singapore in November 2022.

In her stint as a DJ, she has taken the 16th spot on the 2023 Top 100 DJanes of Asia list.

Since her debut as a DJ in 2018, she has released singles including "Dessert", "Sober" and "Deep".

Top photos from Kim Hyoyeon's Instagram

