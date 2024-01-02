Dire food shortages in Gaza, 'desperation due to acute hunger': WHO chief

Amid a "real risk of famine" in Gaza, people have reportedly taken food from delivery trucks en route to hospitals out of desperation , according to World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Rising desperation due to acute hunger witnessed during the joint mission,” he wrote in a post on X on Dec. 25, 2023.

WHO teams have also organised a joint mission to visit and deliver supplies to hospitals in northern and southern Gaza, in a WHO statement on Dec. 27.

"More will be needed": WHO chief

WHO and partners organised a joint mission to visit and deliver supplies to hospitals in northern and southern Gaza in its latest high-risk mission on Dec. 26, as reported by an official WHO statement.

According to the latest WHO assessments mentioned in the statement, this is the state of Gaza's hospitals:

13 partially functioning

Two minimally functioning

21 completely not functioning

In an earlier mission on Dec. 23, Tedros said in his post that 19,200 litres of generator fuel were delivered to Al-Shifa hospital, which Tedros hoped would “revive vital services” at Gaza’s largest hospital.

“However, more will be needed,” he added, saying that there was a demand for an “immediate scale-up” of food and water for public health.

"Everybody in Gaza is hungry"

The Israel-Hamas War has been ongoing since Oct. 7, starting with a rocket attack from Gaza on Israel, followed by terror attacks by Hamas militants. Israel retaliated with airstrikes and a blockade along its borders with Gaza.

The entire population of Gaza is facing crisis levels of hunger, according to a report by the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) published on Dec. 21.

The IPC sets the global standard for determining the severity of a food crisis.

In 2023, between Nov. 24 and Dec. 7, more than 90 per cent of the population in Gaza – or about 2.08 million people – were estimated to face high levels of acute food insecurity.

This figure is expected to grow to the entire population – around 2.2 million people – between Dec. 8, 2023, and Feb. 7, 2024, according to IPC’s forecast.

“It is a situation where pretty much everybody in Gaza is hungry,” World Food Programme’s chief economist Arif Husain said, Al Jazeera reported.

Reuters quoted a journalist who claimed he saw someone slaughtering a donkey to feed others.

Another person claimed that they had to pay 50 times more than usual for a single can of beans.

"Sustained humanitarian access" needed

As of the time of writing on Dec. 27, at least 54,000 people had been wounded in the war, according to Al Jazeera. The reported death toll has exceeded 22,000.

Calling for a ceasefire, Tedros urged for “sustained humanitarian access” to deliver supplies to the people living in Gaza.

In late Nov. 2023, both Israel and Hamas agreed to hold the truce for four days, beginning on Nov. 24, Reuters reported.

The truce was later extended to Nov. 30.

Singapore has sent humanitarian aid packages to Gaza to support relief efforts.

On Nov. 30, Singapore sent an aid package including supplies, pharmaceuticals, blankets, sanitation items, water filters, and food.

The package was drawn from the contributions of more than S$7 million in cash and in-kind donations from Singaporeans.

Since the truce ended, access to humanitarian access is apparently restricted, with about 30 food trucks entering Gaza daily, IPC reported.

"We will not stop fighting": Netanyahu

On Dec. 13 (Singapore time), the UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Though Singapore was among the 153 member states that voted in favour of the resolution, Permanent Representative to the UN Burhan Gafoor expressed regret that the resolution did not condemn or refer to Hamas' actions.

However, the UN General Assembly resolution is not legally binding on any parties.

Attacks have continued despite the UN Security Council passing a legally-binding resolution on Dec. 22 to scale up humanitarian aid to Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

“We will not stop fighting,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Dec. 25, according to Reuters.

Tedros said in the WHO statement on Dec. 27,

"The recent United Nations Security Council resolution appeared to provide hope of an improvement in humanitarian aid distribution within Gaza. However, based on WHO eyewitness accounts on the ground, the resolution is tragically yet to have an impact."

He also called for a ceasefire to prevent further violence.

As people continue to be massively displaced across the south of #Gaza, with some families forced to move multiple times and many sheltering in overcrowded health facilities, my @WHO colleagues and I remain very concerned about the increasing threat of infectious diseases.… pic.twitter.com/yszTuAN8Eu — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 29, 2023

Day after day, the needs of #Gaza’s war-ravaged people grow. Peril, ill-health, hunger, thirst, lack of shelter—these should not be the norm for millions of people. But sadly, they are.@WHO and our partners have undertaken additional missions in northern and southern Gaza to… https://t.co/nFcTylnGQ0 pic.twitter.com/pf1nHqoC9n — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 27, 2023

Rising desperation due to acute hunger witnessed during joint mission by @WHO, @UNOCHA, @UNICEF, @WCKitchen to hospitals in north #Gaza; partners demand immediate scale-up of food and water to ensure population health and stability. On 23 December, WHO and partners visited, and… pic.twitter.com/uNQep7Ig6T — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 24, 2023

Top image from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus/X.

