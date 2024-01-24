Motorcyclist, 47, in hospital after alleged hit-&-run on AYE, appealing for witnesses

A 47-year-old motorcyclist landed in hospital from an alleged hit-and-run on the Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) and is appealing for witnesses.

Soo Wai Yong was on his way to work on Jan. 22 when his motorcycle was allegedly hit from behind on the fourth lane of the AYE.

Soo, who is deaf, blacked out and found himself on the road shoulder when he awoke. He told his wife about it in sign language over a video call, despite having a dislocated wrist.

He is now recovering in hospital and waiting for further diagnosis of his injuries.

The accident

Soo indicated in a police report that he left for work in Pioneer at around 6:30am that day, and took his usual route along the AYE.

At around 7am, he filtered to the left-most lane, looking to take the next exit off the expressway.

A lorry ahead of Soo by around one car length braked, and Soo followed suit.

Soo said his motorbike was then rear-ended, about 300m before exit 14 (Penjuru Road).

"In a split second, I felt myself get hit from the back and I blacked out," he said.

Signing for help with a dislocated wrist

When Soo regained consciousness, he found himself on the road shoulder in a sitting position, with his back to the guard rail.

There were bougainvillea bushes to his left and right, and his motorbike was parked beside him, hiding him from view of other road users.

He also found the scattered parts from his bike placed nearby.

Soo's theory is that the driver of the other vehicle moved him and his motorcycle to the road shoulder.

However, the driver did not leave a note, nor call for help, as he did not see any emergency vehicles around.

"I assumed that the driver intended to put me where passerby and vehicles couldn't see me," he said.

A sharp pain in his wrist also told Soo it had been dislocated.

Disoriented and bracing against the pain, he made a video call to his wife at 7:26am, using sign language to tell her what happened.

She called his employer, who managed to locate him at 8:20am and brought him to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Along the way, Soo also contacted his friend, Fiona Zhou, and her husband, who rushed down to see him.

"His hands are his source of income"

Mothership spoke to Zhou, who has been in contact with Soo to provide his version of the story.

Zhou said that Soo had to go for an operation following the accident, and that a police report has been lodged.

They are currently waiting for more information from the doctors on the severity of his injuries.

Zhou is also concerned that her friend's injuries might affect his work as a car polisher.

"In hospital, I communicated with him via sign language but his left hand was fractured badly and he had difficulties signing," she said.

"His hands are his source of income as a car polisher, that's why a fractured wrist puts his job at risk," she added.

Appeal for witnesses

Zhou also posted an appeal for witnesses on Facebook later that day, on Jan. 22.

She's hoping that anyone who saw the accident, or has dashcam footage of the alleged hit-and-run, can come forward.

Zhou said Soo has been riding for 24 years without major incident.

She added that the accident left him confused and angry, and he is seeking justice for what happened.

"I hope the law can catch the culprits," he told her.

Drivers required by law to stop, provide assistance for accidents

According to Singapore's road traffic laws, the driver of a vehicle that caused an accident must provide their particulars to the other party, or alternatively lodge a police report within 24 hours.

And if damage or injury is caused, the driver must render any reasonable assistance that is within their power.

Those who fail to comply may be fined up to S$3,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Top image from Fiona Zhou.