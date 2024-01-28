9 countries pause funding for UN aid agency over staff members' alleged role in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack

Nine countries have paused funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) following allegations by Israel that some of its staff were involved in Hamas's Oct. 7 attack.

Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Finland are the latest countries to join the temporary suspension on Jan. 27 following the U.S., Australia, and Canada's announcements on the matter, according to Reuters.

Allegations of UNRWA employees' involvement in Oct. 7 attack

The UNRWA announced on Jan. 26 its response to allegations that its employees were involved in the Oct. 7 attack.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's Commissioner-General, said the contracts of the relevant staff have been terminated, adding that he launched an investigation into the matter.

According to a statement by the U.S. State Department, there were 12 UNRWA employees allegedly involved in the Oct. 7 attack.

The State Department said it had "temporarily paused" additional funding for UNRWA while it reviews the allegations, as well as the steps the UN is taking to address them.

UNRWA calls suspension "shocking"

Lazzarini said in a statement on Jan. 27 that the suspension of funding by the nine countries was "shocking."

“It is shocking to see a suspension of funds to the Agency in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff, especially given the immediate action that UNRWA took by terminating their contracts and asking for a transparent independent investigation," said Lazzarini.

He pointed out that over two million people in Gaza depend on the UNRWA for survival.

"Many are hungry as the clock is ticking towards a looming famine. The Agency runs shelters for over one million people and provides food and primary healthcare even at the height of the hostilities," Lazzarini added.

He added that the highest investigative authority in the UN system, the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), has "already been seized of this very serious matter. "

He urged countries who have suspended their funding to reconsider their decision before UNRWA is forced to suspend its humanitarian response.

"The lives of people in Gaza depend on this support and so does regional stability," he added.

"UNRWA must be replaced": Israeli Foreign Minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has encouraged the suspension of donations, stating on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the "UNRWA must be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development."

He also accused the UNRWA of having ties to Islamist militants in Gaza and said the organisation should be replaced once fighting dies down.

When asked about Katz's remarks, Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said they are not responding to rhetoric and emphasised UNRWA's overall strong record.

The Palestinian foreign ministry has condemned the suspensions and described it to be an Israeli campaign against UNRWA, while Hamas has denounced the UNRWA employees' termination to be "based on information derived from the Zionist enemy."

UNRWA's role in the Gaza Strip

The UNRWA was founded following the 1948 Palestine war, and supports the relief and human development of Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war following the Oct. 7 attack, the UNRWA has provided services in eight Palestine refugee camps in the Gaza Strip and helps about two thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million population.

