Driving instructor knocks down student at ComfortDelGro driving centre

He failed to keep a proper lookout for pedestrians while making a right turn.

Daniel Seow | January 24, 2024, 06:15 PM

A driving instructor at the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) at Ubi got into an accident not long after teaching a student how to park.

While driving in the car park, Seah Choon Chai knocked down another student who was crossing the road.

He was fined S$2,500 and banned for driving for six months on Jan. 24, CNA reported.

Had just finished parking lesson

The court heard that Seah, 57, was teaching a student how to park at the driving circuit inside CDC, on the night of Jan. 25, 2023.

After the lesson ended at 10:05pm, Seah gave the student a lift to the nearby train station.

He then drove back to the driving centre, intending to park the car there and head home.

Knocked down a student at junction in CDC

According to CCTV footage, the 34-year-old victim was crossing the road at a junction inside CDC, at about 10:20pm.

She was also taking driving lessons at CDC.

Seah's vehicle drove straight at her and turned right without slowing down.

The right side of the car hit her, and she fell onto the ground.

The court heard that Seah did not keep a proper lookout for oncoming vehicles and pedestrians when making the right turn.

After the collision, Seah saw that the victim was sitting on the ground, so he got out to check on her.

He saw that she was bleeding on her left arm.

She shouted at Seah for colliding into her.

Pleaded guilty to causing hurt by negligence

The victim's husband subsequently alerted the police.

Seah's colleague also called an ambulance to bring her to the hospital.

She suffered elbow pain that restricted movement in her shoulder.

Her elbow was swollen and mildly deformed, and her arm was placed in a plaster cast and sling.

Seah compensated the victim S$819.33 for her medical costs in August 2023.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of causing hurt by a negligent act endangering personal safety on Jan. 24, 2024.

He was handed the maximum fine for such a charge, and could also have been jailed up to six months.

Driver reassigned to non-teaching role: CDC

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a ComfortDelGro Driving Centre spokesperson said that following the incident, Seah was immediately re-assigned to a non-teaching role.

Following the fine meted out on Jan. 24, CDC is in discussions for further disciplinary action against Seah.

"With the outcome of today's hearing, we are working closely with the National Transport Workers' Union to determine the administrative actions that would be taken on Mr Seah," the spokesperson said.

Top image from Chiun How Teng / Google.

