One of the best things about CNY in S’pore? The festive activities & deals in malls.

You know Chinese New Year (CNY) season has arrived when red, gold, and shiny decorations adorn the walls of malls and loud, clamorous tunes are the only thing on the playlists in shops.

Pair this with hordes of people that are out and about and you have a recipe for a roaring festive atmosphere.

It has become somewhat of a thing for malls around the country to roll out festive activities and deals each time CNY rolls around.

To see a mall that doesn’t partake in this practice would in fact, be an anomaly.

IMHO, festive activities and deals at malls are one of the best things about CNY in Singapore.

Here’s why.

1) Gifts that actually add value to your life

As a sensitive and melancholic child growing up, I tended to associate CNY with posterity and unnecessary social obligations - a lethal combination that introverted me would rather have nothing to do with.

Despite my aversion to this festive occasion, one silver lining has managed to emerge over the years: The festive activities and deals at malls.

You see, unlike other aspects of CNY which got me down, such as annoying relatives who questioned my life choices or weight gain from all the goodies, visiting malls for their festive activities and deals actually added value to my life.

How so, you might ask?

Why, by redeeming gifts that are actually useful, of course.

From now till Feb. 9, shoppers who visit KINEX, United Square and Velocity@Novena Square will be able to redeem a series of unique premiums with a minimum spend.

These include exclusively designed red packets, a red packet organiser, multi-purpose cooking pot and a can of Eu Yan Sang abalone.

Run-of-the-mill CNY customs can step aside - these practical and useful gifts are here to stay.

2) An excuse to shop till you drop

It’s no secret that Singaporeans love shopping the same way punters love Cai Shen Ye (the Chinese God of Fortune).

In order to hit the minimum spend for the freebies listed above, you’ll need things to spend your money on.

Given that the festive season is an excuse for excessive consumption, the following CNY fairs and bazaars are the perfect place for you to spend those Yusofs:

KINEX

What: CNY Festive Fair

Where: Main atrium

When: Feb. 1 to 8, 2024

Velocity@Novena Square

What: Chinese New Year Goodies Fair

Where: Main atrium

When: Jan. 22 to Feb. 8, 2024

3) Free performances in air-conditioned comfort

Apart from shopping and free things, other popular Chinese New Year traditions in Singapore include lion dances and drum performances.

Given that 2024 heralds the Year of the Dragon, expect to see a fair number of dragon dance performances as well.

What better place to witness these festive entertainments than at malls, where admission is free and the setting is comfortably air-conditioned.

This CNY, shoppers will be able to enjoy dragon dances, lion dances and drum performances at these three malls.

KINEX

Jan. 28, 7pm: LED dragon and lion dance

Feb. 16, 12pm: Dragon and Lion Dance performance with high poles and Cai Qing

United Square

Feb. 14, 1pm Lion leaping on high poles and dragon dance performance Lions Cai Qing Drum performance



Velocity@Novena Square

Feb. 14, 5:30pm Lion leaping on high poles Lions Cai Qing Drum performance God of Fortune and dragon mascots



KINEX will also be holding the following activities on Feb. 3 and 4:

12pm - Lucky Dragon and God of Fortune Mascot Meet & Greet

2pm - Festive Clay Canvas Workshop

3pm - CNY Decorative Felt Ornament (spend S$20 to redeem a workshop slot at the event)

4pm - Calligraphy Giveaway, no minimum spending required. While stocks last.

Visit these websites to find out more:

This sponsored article by UOL malls made this writer thankful for festive activities and deals at malls during Chinese New Year.

Top images via UOL Malls