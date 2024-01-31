Tanker driver, 56, who died in accident at Choa Chu Kang, planned to eat reunion dinner that evening

The road tanker driver who passed away following an accident involving five vehicles in Choa Chu Kang on Jan. 29, 2024, had initially planned to have a reunion dinner with his family later that evening.

The deceased's younger sister, Deng (transliteration from Mandarin), revealed this in an interview with Shin Min Daily News.

Deng, who had just booked the dinner on Jan. 28, the day before the accident, said that she never thought she would not be able to see her brother ever again.

Deceased was the only son

In tears, Deng shared that the deceased was the only son of the family.

Before the fatal accident took place, her brother had persevered through numerous hardships over the past few years, including losing his job.

He only managed to secure a stable job a month ago, added Deng.

"He lived a very simple life and worked long hours every day. He put in a lot of effort in his job, and he worked diligently because he said he would not be able to feed himself without work," she recounted.

However, just as the family thought that the deceased's life had taken an upturn and they could celebrate Chinese New Year together, the tragedy struck.

Family's priority is to take care of elderly mother

While the entire family was grief-stricken by her brother's passing, Deng said their priority now was to take care of her 82-year-old mother.

Upon hearing the news of her brother's passing, Deng's mother started crying and would not talk or respond to others when they tried to talk to her, shared Deng.

Shin Min understands that the deceased's father also passed away in a similar accident. He was squeezed to death while fixing a car in 1975.

With regard to her brother's tragic passing, Deng said the family hoped members of the public who witnessed the accident could step forward and share more information with the police.

Statement from Pan United

In response to Shin Min's queries, a spokesperson from Pan-United, the company that owns the vehicle the deceased was operating at the time of the accident, said they are currently assisting with police investigations.

The spokesperson also added the company is sorry to hear the passing of the road tanker driver and will "do everything it can" to help the family of the deceased.

