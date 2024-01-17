China resumes release of youth unemployment data after 6-month suspension, now at 14.9%

China has resumed publicly releasing youth unemployment data on Jan. 17, 2024, after suspending it in last year.

The rate of youth unemployment for those between the ages of 16 to 24 is now 14.9 per cent, as of Dec. 2023.

This is in comparison to the record-high of 21.3 per cent, recorded in June 2023.

The results have been adjusted to exclude school students from the data, according to a press release published by the National Bureau of Statistics on the very same day.

Announcement of youth unemployment data suspension begun on Aug. 15, 2023

China previously announced the suspension of the publication of youth unemployment data on Aug. 15, 2023, citing the need to reevaluate how the data is collected.

Fu Linghui, a spokesman for China's National Bureau of Statistics, said then that the release of youth-unemployment data would be suspended until authorities had a chance to "optimise" collection methods, as quoted by Reuters.

Fu also said the current considered age range of 16-24 needed "further research".

Data has been adjusted to more accurately reflect those who "really need to work"

The National Bureau of Statistics explained in a statement on Jan. 17 how data has been adjusted to "more accurately monitor the employment and unemployment situation of young people who have entered society and really need to work".

For the unemployment rate of the labor force aged 16 to 24, the data has been adjusted to exclude school students since their main priority would be to study.

Kang Yi, director of the National Bureau of Statistics, said the new methodology is more accurate, because it distinguishes between those looking for part-time jobs while still in school, from those looking for work after they have graduated.

He pointed out that while those who graduated needed to find work, the main priority of those still in school is to study.

Lots of students

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that school students aged 16 to 24 accounted for more than 60 per cent or nearly 62 million people.

Non-school students in the same age range accounted for more than 30 per cent or about 34 million people.

More data regarding the labour force unemployment rate for those aged 25 to 29, excluding school students, will also be released.

The bureau explained that many students often only graduate after they turn 24 due to more people pursuing higher education, and may still be in a stage where they are figuring out their own career paths. However, by 29, the vast majority of people would have had a stable income and are on a specific career track in life.

By including unemployment rates for those aged 25 to 29, this will help the public gain a fuller picture of youth employment rates from school graduation to stable employment.

The gross enrolment rate in higher education in China is estimated to be around 60 per cent.

China's youth unemployment rate had been on the rise

China's youth unemployment rate had been increasing in the past few years, to a point where youths coined the term "tang ping" in 2021 in response to China's shrinking labour market.

The term "tang ping", which translates to "lying flat", became popular among youths to refer to the rejection of societal pressures to overwork and overachieve.

In the last figures released in July 2023 before China suspended the release of data, 21 per cent of workers aged 16 to 24 were said to be unemployed.

Youth unemployment rates for the United States is around 8.5 per cent, while in Singapore, the latest report by the Ministry of Manpower showed the youth unemployment rate to be around 6 per cent in 2022.

Singapore's overall unemployment rate in September 2023 was 2 per cent.

China's economy grew an estimated 5.2 per cent in 2023, said Premier Li Qiang

At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 16, 2024, Premier Li Qiang said in a speech that China's economy grew an estimated 5.2 per cent in 2023.

This is an increase from the 3 per cent figure in 2022, when the country was hit by COVID-19 lockdowns.

As reported by Reuters, China had a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 4.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2023 and this rose to become 5.2 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Top image via Lan Lin / Unsplash