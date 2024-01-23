Back

Girl reports S'pore PE teacher 6 years after molest fearing younger sister might get molested too

The 55-year-old was sentenced to 16 months and 45 days in jail.

Emily Williams | January 23, 2024, 06:45 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A girl was molested by her primary school teacher when she was only six to seven years old.

She was too afraid to report it then but decided to do so only six years later — as she was afraid that her younger sister would get molested too.

The former PE teacher, 55, was charged with molestation of a minor and sentenced to 16 months in prison on Jan. 22, 2024, with an additional 45 days added to his sentence in lieu of caning, CNA reported.

Under the law, a man above 50 cannot be caned.

The teacher had admitted he molested more than one student.

The school, victim, and perpetrator cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order to protect the victim.

The crime

The former teacher joined the Ministry of Education in 1993 and began teaching at the victim's primary school in 2005, moving to the PE department in 2008.

In 2015, when the victim was six or seven, the PE teacher called students' names one by one to sit on his lap at the front of the classroom and play a game on a laptop he had set up.

During her turn, the victim went and sat on his lap as told as she wanted to play the game.

She was molested whilst sitting on his lap.

The victim felt "very disgusted, scared and embarrassed" whenever she thought about the incident.

However, she did not report the crime.

Afraid that younger sister would get molested too

Five years later, after a sex education class, she remembered the incident and realised the teacher's actions were wrong.

On Mar. 18, 2021, she contacted the teacher in charge of discipline at the school and disclosed the events of 2015, sparking an investigation.

She was concerned for her younger sister, who was in the perpetrator's Primary 1 class at the time of her reporting.

When confronted, the teacher admitted to molesting several female students in the same manner.

The 55-year-old man chose to molest younger girls to limit his chances of getting caught, reported CNA.

He felt the girls in the upper primary would be more likely to acknowledge his wrongdoing.

The trial

The deputy public prosecutor asked for 21.5 to 25.5 months' jail time, including the extra days in lieu of caning, emphasising the child's age and the "serious abuse of position and breach of trust" evident in this case.

The defence argued there was no skin-to-skin contact.

Whilst the district judge agreed the contact was brief, she then highlighted the case's significant aggravating factors, reiterating the child was six or seven years old at the time of the molestation. She said:

"Every year at that point in a child's life is a significant milestone in terms of levels of maturity and vulnerability as well."

The judge added that, under the guise of a game, the "stage was set" for the former teacher to commit the crime.

He will begin his jail term on Feb. 13.

In a statement to CNA, a Ministry of Education spokesperson said the offender has been suspended since April 2021 and is no longer teaching at any school.

Top image via Canva

Loyal Coldplay fans queue for merchandise outside National Stadium despite rainy opening day

Coldplay concertgoers beware.

January 23, 2024, 06:43 PM

S’pore-based company backs CEO despite fake Cambridge doctorate

At least one board member stepped down prior to the reveal of his forgery, however.

January 23, 2024, 06:37 PM

Jam Republic asks fans to respect artists' privacy following arrival of K-dancers in S'pore

Dancers like Kirsten Dodgen and Bada Lee were spotted in Singapore.

January 23, 2024, 06:31 PM

Indonesia defence ministry reported to election agency for pro-Prabowo hashtag on official tweet

State institutions are meant to be neutral during Indonesia's elections.

January 23, 2024, 06:11 PM

Studio Ghibli exhibition coming to S'pore ArtScience Museum in October 2024

Cool.

January 23, 2024, 06:02 PM

M'sian father & son cry after national football team lose in Asia Cup, comforted by deputy minister

They were shown crying after Malaysia lost to Bahrain at the AFC Asian Cup Finals on Jan. 20.

January 23, 2024, 05:36 PM

Pokémon Oreos feature 16 crowd-favourite characters, now available at all FairPrice stores

Gotta catch them all.

January 23, 2024, 05:20 PM

SimplyGo deadline postponed: What you need to know if you take public transport

Non-SimplyGo cards are back in the game.

January 23, 2024, 05:15 PM

SBS bus makes wrong turn into Bedok HDB estate car park entrance

SBS said they are taking disciplinary action against the driver.

January 23, 2024, 05:05 PM

Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman will be at Dover Street Market in Dempsey on Jan. 28 to launch his fashion collection

They are not yellow.

January 23, 2024, 04:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.