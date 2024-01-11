Jamus Lim's claim that WP suggested retailers absorb the GST hike is 'inaccurate': Chee Hong Tat

Senior Minister of State for Finance Chee Hong Tat said on Facebook on Jan. 10 that it was "factually inaccurate" for Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim to make certain claims regarding the one per cent goods and services tax (GST) absorption discount offered by some supermarkets and retailers.

Chee said that he was "puzzled" with Lim's post on Facebook on Jan. 9, 2024, as Lim drew similarities between the temporary GST absorption discount offered by some supermarkets and retailers with what Lim and fellow WP MP He Ting Ru had suggested in parliament on exemption of GST for essential goods.

Chee: WP MPs' suggestion on GST exemption "ineffective in practice"

In his post, Chee said that Lim and He had instead asked for an "exemption" for "essential goods", which Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had explained that their proposal was "ineffective in practice".

Chee explained that countries who tried this have encountered numerous difficulties as the line between essentials and non-essentials is often ambiguous.

An example Chee cited was rice being considered an essential staple but not when it is part of an expensive sushi dinner.

Moreover, Chee noted that an exemption for essential items benefit the well-to-do more, because they spend more on their purchases, including on essentials.

Jamus Lim's Jan. 9 post

In Lim's earlier Jan. 9 post, he said that several residents he had spoken to in Anchorvale told him about price increases that went "far beyond" the one per cent GST increase.

Lim wrote that "jumps seem to range in the tens of cents, rather than single digits, as might be implied by a 1 per cent rise", adding his observation that "merchants seem to be taking the opportunity to revise prices more generally, across the board".

He said there was some "relief" in that "many large retailers have decided to absorb the GST increase for essentials, such as fresh food and personal care products."

"This was essentially an argument that He Ting Ru and I made in parliament, but the idea was pooh-poohed as infeasible," he said.

Chee: The government is open to retailers absorbing the GST increase

"Contrary to what Lim claimed, the Government is open to the idea of retailers absorbing the GST increase if they choose to do so," Chee said in his Facebook post.

"This is different from what the Workers’ Party had suggested in Parliament," he added.

"In fact, it was Minster of State Low Yen Ling and her Committee Against Profiteering (CAP) members who have been tirelessly engaging supermarket chains and merchants to offer discounts and other offers," Chee said.

On Lim's claim that several merchants are using the GST hike to increase prices across the board, Chee said that Lim should provide details of the merchants to CAP so that it can investigate and take action against any errant businesses seeking to profit from the GST increase.

"Importantly, Assoc Prof Lim should not misrepresent the debates in Parliament and claim credit for what others have done. That is disingenuous and misleading," Chee said.

"While we welcome different points of view on public policy, we must ensure that our political discourse and debates are conducted with integrity and honesty," he added.

Lim redoubles call for essential goods to be exempted

On Jan. 11, Lim put up another Facebook post to make a "subtle point" to help explain why the WP adopted the position on GST exemptions for "essential items".

He claimed that those who have taken "introductory economics course" would know that "it doesn’t matter whether the tax is charged to the firm or the consumer".

"The bottom line is that, inasmuch as the effort to get merchants to absorb the GST increase may be appreciated, it is largely irrelevant, from the point of view of policy, " he said.

Lim added that the party "feeling the pinch of the increase" would "generally be the consumer".

"That’s why an exemption at the level of the government makes sense," explained Lim. "If there is no GST being charged, then there is no GST burden to be borne by any party, directly or indirectly."

He also questioned the CAP's ability to "short-circuit this transmission of GST", stating that it's an "almost impossible task".

Lim questions effectiveness of committee against profiteering

Lim also questioned the effectiveness of the committee against profiteering by describing their efforts to "short-circuit" the transmission of GST to higher prices as an "almost impossible task".

The scope of CAP is limited by the ability to pin a disproportionate price rise solely to the GST hike, he said.

The WP MP then repeated his statement from the November 2022 GST hike debate, about how the committee could be expected to distinguish between a price rise that "opportunistically" used the GST hike as an excuse to raise prices by more than one per cent, versus one that was genuinely premised on increases due to inflation in costs.

At that time, Lim had acknowledged the government convened the CAP to head off unjustified price increases, but questioned how effective the committee would be in distinguishing which are the merchants who took the opportunity to jack up prices, given the high inflationary environment.

Lim then concluded:

"I never got a satisfactory answer, nor do I expect one (if you have a good way to identify the decomposition, let me know, we can work on a research paper together). The difficulty is why I believe that raising GST at a time of generalized inflation is foolhardy."

MOF: Exempting basic necessities will benefit higher-income households more

According to the Ministry of Finance (MOF), exempting basic necessities from GST will benefit higher-income households more than the less well-off and decrease the amount of GST that can be channelled into helping the latter group.

This is due to higher-income households spending more overall.

It is also difficult to define a necessity as a multi-rate GST system leads to classification issues, increased tax disputes, and peculiar outcomes, MOF added.

