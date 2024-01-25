Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2023 recovers to 86% pre-Covid level

Passenger movements at Singapore's Changi Airport rebounded to 58.9 million in 2023, translating to 86 per cent of traffic recorded in 2019.

Aircraft movements, which include landings and take-offs, amounted to 328,000 in 2023, as compared to 382,000 in 2019.

These statistics were announced by the Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a news release on Jan. 24, 2024.

Ending the year strong

Specifically, Changi recorded 16.1 million passenger movements for the fourth quarter from October to December 2023, marking a recovery of over 90 per cent from pre-Covid levels.

December was also the busiest month for the airport in 2023, with 5.8 million passenger movements registered, or 91 per cent of traffic in December 2019.

Aircraft movements for the month also totalled 30,400, reaching 91 per cent of 2019 levels.

On the busiest day of the year — Friday, Dec. 22 — 203,000 passengers passed through Changi's terminals.

China ranked no.6 in passenger markets

The top five passenger markets for Changi Airport in 2023 were Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, and India.

Notably, the route between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore was the world's busiest international route based on seat capacity.

China clinched the sixth position on the chart, ending the year with nearly four million passenger movements.

The significant increase in travel between China and Singapore also contributed to a "strong recovery" in passenger traffic of the Northeast Asia region, said CAG.

Specifically, passenger traffic between Singapore and South Korea exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 36 per cent, making it the market with the strongest rebound compared to pre-Covid levels.

Passenger traffic between Japan and Singapore also tripled compared to 2022.

Airport "hopeful of making a full recovery" in 2024

In 2023, Changi Airport welcomed three new passenger airlines, added two new passenger city links to its network, and resumed connections to more than 10 cities, including Okinawa, Kaohsiung, and Addis Ababa.

Looking ahead, CAG executive vice president for air hub and cargo development Lim Ching Kiat said the group is "hopeful of making a full recovery back to Changi Airport's pre-Covid connectivity and traffic levels" in 2024.

As of January 2024, 93 airlines operate over 6,700 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airpot, connecting Singapore to 154 cities in 49 countries and territories worldwide.

Changi Airport is also now the fifth busiest airport in the world by seat capacity, according to Lim.

Top image via Changi Airport's Facebook