Cha Eunwoo's S'pore fan meeting tickets priced from S$128

Ticketing details have been announced for Cha Eun Woo's fan meeting tour, "2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator", happening on Apr. 13.
Tickets will be sold in three waves:
- Those who are in Cha's official fanclub will be able to purchase tickets from Jan. 29, 10am
- Viu Premium subscribers and Trust cardholders will have access from Jan. 30, 10am
- General sales begin on Jan. 31, 10am
Tickets are priced at $268, $208 and $128, excluding booking fees.
Among the benefits for VIP and VVIP ticket holders are attending the soundcheck before the show, with 30 lucky VVIPs receiving personalised photo postcards.
Tickets will be available on SISTIC.
More about the event
During the show, Cha aims “to show [fans] everything about [him] to make you fall in love with him in 10 minutes”.
This is an example of what he did during his show in Seoul:
@immargieabe13 090322 ~ Cha Eunwoo did a great job dancing their song CONFESSION he still remember for a long time 😍and he also did right coz his brothers also watching him in audience seat 😁😁🥰 Just One 10 minute JOTM in Seoul 2nd show 🎉 ASTRO 💜AROHA #astro #aroha #chaeunwoo #justone10minutes #confessions @ASTRO 아스트로 @차은우 ♬ original sound - Margie Abe
Cha first debuted in K-pop group ASTRO, before making his mark in the acting world. He's also acted in dramas such as "My ID Is Gangnam Beauty" and "True Beauty".
Top photo from Viu
