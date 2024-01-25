Cadbury launches Year of the Dragon-themed sleeves for their chocolate bars this CNY 2024

2024 heralds the Year of the Dragon.

To celebrate this, Cadbury has launched a series of dragon-themed sleeves for their chocolate bars.

Year of the Dragon-themed sleeves

Here’s what they look like:

The sleeves appear relatively unassuming at first glance, but there’s a surprise that lies at the bottom of each dragon.

When you pull the tail hidden beneath each sleeve, it will elongate to reveal a dragon-themed greeting for the new year:

Pretty neat.

Cadbury chocolate bars are popular CNY goodies, and these dragon year-themed sleeves are a great “level up” to their attractiveness.

As my colleague said: “I’ll totally bring these chocolate bars to a CNY open house and exchange them for red packets.”

Each bar costs S$6.60 and can be found in major supermarkets across Singapore.

Free Cadbury building blocks and red packets

Besides this, Cadbury will also be giving out CNY premiums from now till February 2024.

Shoppers who spend S$15 on Cadbury products can redeem free collectible Cadbury building blocks that come in these two designs:

Meanwhile, shoppers who spend S$18 on Cadbury products can redeem free CNY red packets in these five colours:

Eight lucky winners will win S$90 worth of FairPrice shopping vouchers hidden in the red packets from now till February 2024.

These limited edition red packets and vouchers are available for redemption at the FairPrices located in AMK Hub, Jurong Point, VivoCity, and NEX on the following dates:

Jan. 27 to 28

Feb. 3 to 4

This sponsored article by Cadbury renewed this writer’s interest in dragons and Cadbury chocolate bars.

Top image by Melanie Lim