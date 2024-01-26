S'pore commuter says bus driver refused to move off unless passenger cleaned up their spill

One public transport rider in Singapore encountered a rather inconvenient situation — a spillage inside a public bus.

In a post to Facebook group Complaint Singapore, user Claudio Chua said the bus captain "refused to move off" unless the other person responsible for the spillage cleaned up the mess.

Photos of the scene showed a large puddle and long streaks left behind by the drink.

Two passengers, an adult and a child, were pictured lifting their feet off the ground.

It is uncertain if the pair are responsible for the spillage.

Chua did note however, that he did not witness the entire incident.

Reactions

A large majority of the commenters took the bus captain's side, stating that it was the passenger's responsibility to clean up the spill.

Others however, questioned how the passenger was expected to clean up the spill without any proper cleaning tools available.

Nevertheless, they were refuted by other users who said the passenger could have asked around for tissues.

Chua did not stick around to find out if the mess was cleaned up, and by which party, as well as how long the bus stopped for.

He shared in a comment that he alighted to take another bus.

He rationalised that the bus captain could have been "very upset at the point of time", and acknowledged that cleaning up the spill was "not [an] easy feat too".

While bus passengers are advised against eating, drinking and smoking onboard, there is no penalty for doing so.

Commuters who eat or drink on trains or at MRT stations can be fined S$500.

Top photo from Claudio Chua / FB