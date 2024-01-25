Back

Bus crashes into height limit barrier at Changi Airport, police investigating hit-&-run

The barrier tilted backwards.

Belmont Lay | January 25, 2024, 04:36 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A private bus crashed into the height limit barrier at Changi Airport on Jan. 21 and tilted it backwards.

The police have since started investigations into this case of hit-and-run.

A video of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

According to Google Maps, the exact location was at the two-lane road entrance that leads to the Terminal 1 car park and arrival pick-up point.

The bus was on the lane going towards the pick-up point.

As seen in the video, the bus hit the top of the barrier and nearly toppled it.

After the barrier was pushed backwards and was visibly tilted, the bus continued moving forward.

However, the bus then started to reverse in an apparent attempt to undo the impact of the crash, which brought the barrier back to its original position.

The two vehicles that were behind the bus at that time had to reverse as well.

The police told media they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a bus along Airport Boulevard at about 5:45pm that day.

No injuries were reported.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante

S'porean in JB for supper loses passport, ends up having unplanned 3D2N trip

Impromptu vacay.

January 25, 2024, 04:04 PM

Mutual visa exemption arrangement between S'pore & China to start on Feb. 9, 2024, eve of CNY

Just in time for Chinese New Year 2024.

January 25, 2024, 03:44 PM

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2023 recovers to 86% pre-Covid level

The airport is now the world's fifth busiest airport by seat capacity, said Changi Airport Group.

January 25, 2024, 02:55 PM

1kg of bak kwa costs up to S$120 in S'pore ahead of CNY 2024

Oof.

January 25, 2024, 02:30 PM

Stickies Bar closes 3 out of 4 outlets & allegedly owes staff salaries, MOM investigating

The bar's CEO asked people to help support their last outlet at Dhoby Ghaut and that they would "do right by all stakeholders".

January 25, 2024, 02:25 PM

Dragon-themed floral display at Gardens by the Bay for CNY till Mar. 17, 2024

Gardens ands dragons.

January 25, 2024, 01:17 PM

Motorcyclist, 51, dies after skidding along Tuas South Ave 3

A police blue tent was seen on the grass patch.

January 25, 2024, 12:16 PM

M'sian govt staff TikToks her karaoke sessions in 3-hour Friday lunches, no longer works in govt

She said she got her job through a family connection.

January 25, 2024, 12:07 PM

Youth, 18, falsely accuses 'ungrateful' uni student of sexual harrassment, causes him to lose scholarship 

He pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating by personation and one charge of intentionally distributing intimate images of another person.

January 25, 2024, 12:05 PM

S'porean man, 59, among 5 arrested for allegedly trafficking 1,500kg of drugs in Cambodia

1.51 tonnes of drugs were seized, including 980kg of ketamine and 532kg of methamphetamine, also known as "Ice".

January 25, 2024, 11:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.