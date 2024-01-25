Bus crashes into height limit barrier at Changi Airport, police investigating hit-&-run

A private bus crashed into the height limit barrier at Changi Airport on Jan. 21 and tilted it backwards.

The police have since started investigations into this case of hit-and-run.

A video of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

According to Google Maps, the exact location was at the two-lane road entrance that leads to the Terminal 1 car park and arrival pick-up point.

The bus was on the lane going towards the pick-up point.

As seen in the video, the bus hit the top of the barrier and nearly toppled it.

After the barrier was pushed backwards and was visibly tilted, the bus continued moving forward.

However, the bus then started to reverse in an apparent attempt to undo the impact of the crash, which brought the barrier back to its original position.

The two vehicles that were behind the bus at that time had to reverse as well.

The police told media they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a bus along Airport Boulevard at about 5:45pm that day.

No injuries were reported.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante