Bukit Timah Canal water as blue as condo swimming pool on Jan. 17

Nothing unusual, apparently.

Belmont Lay | January 19, 2024, 02:59 PM

What's bluer than the ocean and Taylor Swift's eyes?

The Bukit Timah Canal that runs between Keng Lee Road and Kampong Java Road on Jan. 17, apparently.

The highly unnatural but funky radiant baby blue-coloured water was spotted near Newton and a video of it was put up on TikTok by a user @vinnography.

@vinnography Wait, why is the canal water in blue?? 😱 #sg #singapore #tiktoksg #fyp ♬ Cornfield Chase - Hans Zimmer

The video showed the water in the canal to be as blue as the swimming pool in one of the private properties.

National water agency PUB told The Straits Times that it “did not observe any traces of unusual discharge at the location or further upstream”.

PUB added: “No abnormalities were detected in the water quality downstream of the canal or in Marina Reservoir.”

The person who shot the video said he did not notice any unusual smell.

PUB said it is investigating and added that it has reminded developers and contractors in the area that dumping substances into public drains is illegal.

Another TikTok on Jan. 18 showed that the colour of the water had returned back to normal a day later.

@vinnography Replying to @Kat ♬ original sound - vinnography

Other funky-coloured waters

Previously in 2021, waters in Sentosa turned pink. Dead fish were found floating on the surface and residents complained of a rotting odour.

The National Environment Agency shared that their studies revealed no indication of any industrial or marine pollution.

Previously, there were reports that the pinkish hue in the water at Sentosa could be due to an algae bloom.

Top photo via @vinnography TikTok

