Photographer shoots mindboggling Marina Bay New Year fireworks from Bukit Batok Transmission Station

While hundreds of thousands of people were gathered at the Marina Bay area to watch the fireworks and usher in the new year, one man in Singapore was at Bukit Batok Transmission Station 15km away doing the same.

He, like the masses at the bay area, was armed with a camera to shoot the sparks in the night sky when 2024 rolled around.

Except that his photo, which was shared to the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group, is still garnering likes -- 6,700 and counting -- four days after it appeared online.

Photo's composition

To say that the new year photo's composition is intriguing, is an understatement.

Clearly shot in the dead of the night, the red sunburst pattern of the fireworks in the background resembled a celestial object, like a planet or a sun.

The foreground, consisting of shadowy trees, street lamps, and a road, which made up more than 85 per cent of the photo, showed a familiar but yet unfamiliar eerie scene.

It was obviously shot in Singapore, as locals can easily recognise the uncanny familiarity of the street sign, but yet the road was foreign, empty, foggy and devoid of any other human activity.

And it would not have been immediately acknowledged that this was shot in Singapore had it not been for the helpful "Bukit Batok Transmission Centre" geotagging on the post.

Naturally, a number of commenters who left responses wondered if the image was manipulated or doctored.

How photo was shot

Speaking to Mothership, the photographer, Quek Song Chye, confirmed that he shot the photo from a vantage point at Lorong Sesuai, which is off Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The 59-year-old photographer said: "I was shooting from Lorong Sesuai, which is an uphill road leading up to Bukit Batok Transmission Station."

He also explained how he framed the shot to include the building, which seemingly appeared out of nowhere, due to its off-kilter proportions.

"Because the road is an uphill slope, the building is just a condominium along my line of sight towards Marina Bay Sands," Quek explained.

He also took to the Facebook comments section of the post to show a series of photos of the road he was at.

He added: "When I use a long lens to zoom into MBS, it will compress the distance between both [the subjects in the photo] and make it look like they’re closer. That’s one of the optical properties of a zoom lens. The building in question is Southhaven II, a condominium along Upper Bukit Timah Road."

Second time at location

What made the shoot more memorable was that it was only the second time that Quek was at Lorong Sesuai.

The first time was earlier in the day on Dec. 31, 2023, when he went to check the place out in preparation for the night shoot.

"I drove there from my home in Punggol," Quek said.

Got spooked

He also shared about how he got scared while shooting alone at around 10:45pm.

He was expecting a crowd but nobody else was there.

Subsequently, a woman in white walked past quietly from behind him.

Her presence scared "the sh*t out of me", he said.

"Luckily, a few cars came in after 11pm and a small crowd of around 10 people formed. All were there to catch the fireworks."

Quek told Mothership he believes the woman was a foreign domestic worker who was heading towards the nearby park.

Inspiration for photo

Getting the shot was something Quek was bent on doing.

Explaining how he came up with the idea of doing it and pulling it off, the photographer, who has been honing his craft since picking it up in 2009, explained:

"Someone took a picture from the same place during the August National Day and posted it, but that picture wasn’t well-received, I don’t know why. Maybe because it was still early when he took it at around 8pm and the effect wasn’t the same. When I saw the picture, I decided to take the countdown fireworks from there as it’s a different perspective since most of the people will gather around the bay area to shoot the fireworks. This type of compression photo with two different subjects — foreground and background — was first featured when someone in Kuala Lumpur took a picture of Petronas Twin Towers in the foreground and Genting Highlands in the background. I was amazed when I first saw that and when I saw the National Day fireworks shot from Bukit Batok Transmission Station, I told myself, 'I have to do it'.

To prove he really took the photo at the location, Quek also shared in response to a commenter another photo which provided a shot of MBS.

All photos by Quek Song Chye