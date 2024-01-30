Back

Tree branch falls outside Mexican restaurant in Siglap & injures 3, 1 taken to hospital for treatment

One woman was hospitalised and two diners assessed to have minor injuries.

Emily Williams | January 30, 2024, 06:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

In an "unlucky situation", a tree branch fell at a Mexican restaurant on Friday night (Jan. 26), injuring at least three people.

One passer-by was taken to hospital for treatment and two diners left with minor injuries.

Fortunately, restaurant staff were quick to help, according to a Mothership reader who witnessed the incident.

Gif of large branch snapped from tree. Gif supplied by a witness.

No one seriously injured

At around 8:50pm, the tree branch snapped, falling onto diners who were seated in the outdoor area of Platypus Cantina's outlet on East Coast Road.

The Mothership reader, who had been dining at the restaurant, said that she had to "dodge out of the way" of the incoming branch.

But a few others were not so lucky.

One passer-by was trapped under the branch, which appeared from footage to be around 3m to 5m in length. She was "really in pain but alive luckily", the witness said.

Another couple, who was dining next to her table, was "knocked out of their seats".

An ambulance was called and arrived within 10 to 15 minutes.

Gif of fallen tree branch Gif supplied by a witness.

In a statement, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one person was taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment, whilst another two people were assessed for minor injuries at the scene.

The witness praised Platypus' staff for their quick thinking:

"[They] were very attentive to the injured people and giving out ice packs and asking if we needed anything — efficient and awesome reaction from them."

She added that they were "very quick" to help the woman who was trapped under the branch.

"They couldn't have seen it coming for sure," she commented.

Tree was outside restaurant's premises

General manager of Platypus Cantina, Grace Chua, apologised for the "unfortunate" and "regretful" incident.

She noted that it was "beyond [their] control", and possibly due to the age of the tree coupled with the recent heavy rain.

Speaking to Mothership, Chua said:

"As the tree is outside of our premises, we unfortunately do not have the rights to maintain or modify the landscapes belonging to the government."

She added that NParks was quick to react and promptly assessed all of the trees in the area following the incident to ensure that they were in healthy condition.

"As we are committed to ensuring such incidents do not reoccur, we are working closely with the local authorities and we appreciate your understanding during this unforeseen circumstance."

Top image from Google Maps / witness

S'pore ranked 5th least corrupt country in 2023, only Asian country in top 10

Hong Kong, the next Asian name in the list, ranked 14th.

January 30, 2024, 06:28 PM

Mutual visa exemption between Thailand & China to start from Mar. 1, 2024

2025 will mark their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

January 30, 2024, 06:16 PM

Photographer shoots wildlife in S'pore's urban spaces in series of beautiful images

City in Nature.

January 30, 2024, 06:05 PM

Police investigating PMA rider, 75, who allegedly collided with man, 92, left him bleeding at AMK

Police investigations are reportedly still underway.

January 30, 2024, 06:00 PM

S'pore core inflation may rise in Q1 2024 due to GST hike, but likely lower than 2023 for whole year

MAS said it will also maintain its current rate of appreciation for the Singapore Dollar.

January 30, 2024, 05:33 PM

It's a phishing scam: IRAS warns of impersonation emails that claim to offer tax refunds

Taxpayers are tricked into clicking on a link in the email which directs them to a fake website.

January 30, 2024, 05:12 PM

Dog with matted fur spotted in Choa Chu Kang HDB flat littered with faeces

It appeared to also have no food and water.

January 30, 2024, 05:07 PM

'Family & work cannot both be 1st for young parents': IPS panel on changing marriage views in S'pore

The panel discussed the growing embrace of singlehood, delay of marriage, and persistent fall in total fertility rate.

January 30, 2024, 05:05 PM

Utusan M'sia reports, then retracts, story that Najib received royal pardon

Malaysia's Pardons Board is expected to issue an official statement later in the day.

January 30, 2024, 04:58 PM

Here's a list of restaurants in S'pore open during Chinese New Year 2024

No more empty trips.

January 30, 2024, 04:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.