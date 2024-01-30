Tree branch falls outside Mexican restaurant in Siglap & injures 3, 1 taken to hospital for treatment

In an "unlucky situation", a tree branch fell at a Mexican restaurant on Friday night (Jan. 26), injuring at least three people.

One passer-by was taken to hospital for treatment and two diners left with minor injuries.

Fortunately, restaurant staff were quick to help, according to a Mothership reader who witnessed the incident.

No one seriously injured

At around 8:50pm, the tree branch snapped, falling onto diners who were seated in the outdoor area of Platypus Cantina's outlet on East Coast Road.

The Mothership reader, who had been dining at the restaurant, said that she had to "dodge out of the way" of the incoming branch.

But a few others were not so lucky.

One passer-by was trapped under the branch, which appeared from footage to be around 3m to 5m in length. She was "really in pain but alive luckily", the witness said.

Another couple, who was dining next to her table, was "knocked out of their seats".

An ambulance was called and arrived within 10 to 15 minutes.

In a statement, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one person was taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment, whilst another two people were assessed for minor injuries at the scene.

The witness praised Platypus' staff for their quick thinking:

"[They] were very attentive to the injured people and giving out ice packs and asking if we needed anything — efficient and awesome reaction from them."

She added that they were "very quick" to help the woman who was trapped under the branch.

"They couldn't have seen it coming for sure," she commented.

Tree was outside restaurant's premises

General manager of Platypus Cantina, Grace Chua, apologised for the "unfortunate" and "regretful" incident.

She noted that it was "beyond [their] control", and possibly due to the age of the tree coupled with the recent heavy rain.

Speaking to Mothership, Chua said:

"As the tree is outside of our premises, we unfortunately do not have the rights to maintain or modify the landscapes belonging to the government."

She added that NParks was quick to react and promptly assessed all of the trees in the area following the incident to ensure that they were in healthy condition.

"As we are committed to ensuring such incidents do not reoccur, we are working closely with the local authorities and we appreciate your understanding during this unforeseen circumstance."

