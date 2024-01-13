Boy, 15, arrested after allegedly attempting to rob Pasir Ris steamed bun shop with knife

A 15-year-old boy was arrested by the Singapore Police Force after he allegedly attempted to rob a steamed bun shop at Pasir Ris with a knife on the evening of Jan. 11, 2024.

When the shop's 56-year-old female owner cried for help, the boy allegedly threw the knife, which landed on her chest and left her with a 5cm cut.

What happened

According to Shin Min Daily News, the alleged attempted robbery took place at Bao Baby, a shop located at Elias Mall, at around 6pm on Friday.

One of the shop's owners, a 60-year-old man surnamed Chen (transliteration from Mandarin), said that he was alone in the shop with his wife at the time.

When the boy made a sudden entry into the shop and spoke in English, the elderly couple thought that he wanted to buy some steamed buns.

However, just as the couple passed the menu to the boy, he shook his head and said, "No, no", before bringing out a knife, hurling words the couple didn't understand, and pointing the knife at the cash register.

Once the couple understood the boy's intention, they tried to calm him down by raising their hands at first.

As the boy became more emotional, the couple decided to give in to avoid the unthinkable.

Boy allegedly threw away knife after noticing passers-by

However, just as Chen went to open the cashier, some passers-by walked past the shop, causing Chen's wife to yell at him, "Do not hand over the money!"

The presence of passers-by also caused the boy to throw the knife at the elderly couple hastily before fleeing the scene.

A shoe, which was believed to be worn by the boy during the incident, was found at the scene.

However, at the time, Chen decided not to chase after the boy as he lost sight of the latter and was concerned about his wife, who was injured by the knife.

Chen's wife was conveyed conscious to the hospital after merchants nearby helped the couple to alert the police and ambulance, the Singapore Civil Defence Force told Shin Min.

The Singapore Police Force also confirmed they were alerted to the case, and police investigations are underway.

Knife allegedly stolen from shop nearby

A shop assistant of a provision shop near Bao Baby also speculated that the knife allegedly wielded by the boy was stolen from her shop.

While no one saw the boy stealing the knife, the CCTV camera at her shop captured him walking into the shop, said the shop assistant.

She added that the boy didn't pay for the knife at the cashier, and no one noticed that the knife was stolen, as everyone was busy at the time.

Female owner returned to work despite injury

Despite receiving stitches and a tetanus vaccine for her wound, Chen's wife returned to work the morning after the incident, as she was worried about her business.

The couple's daughter said that she would never have imagined such an incident occurring to her parents, who only opened the shop around two months ago.

She added that the family would be installing a CCTV camera inside the shop henceforward.

Top images via Google Maps & Shin Min Daily News