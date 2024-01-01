S'pore boy cries meeting lifeguard hero from Australian TV show 'Bondi Rescue', gives lifeguard big hugs

It's definitely a special day when you get to meet your heroes.

For a young Singaporean boy, meeting one of the lifeguards on Australian television show "Bondi Rescue" prompted an emotional response.

A TikTok posted in Dec. 29 showing a clip from the show captured him tearing up as he hugged one of the lifeguards.

The narrator shared that meeting a Bondi lifeguard had been on top of the boy's bucket list.

Dream came true for the boy

The clip starts off with the boy, clad in a grey jacket and red pants, shaking longtime lifeguard Harrison Reid's hand. He sheepishly refused to look Reid in the eye, and looked like he was about to cry.

The boy then wraps his arms around Reid, who looks up with a big smile while trying to comfort the boy.

"He just gave me the biggest hug and started bawling his eyes out," the lifeguard said in an interview.

"You don't get that very often and that was pretty special knowing I made an impact on someone's life like that," he added.

He then decided to "make this kid's day" by giving him the iconic blue lifeguard uniform he was wearing under his parka.

He thought that it would be a nice gesture since the boy came all the way from Singapore and would treasure the shirt as a gift.

The boy appeared stunned, but came in for a big hug once Reid opened his arms. Other lifeguards who watched the scene cheered in the background.

Another boy, presumably his older brother, joined in on the hug.

"Then the waterworks really came on," the lifeguard laughed.

Reid thanked the family for coming, and waved goodbye to the boy.

"Definitely tugged on a few strings of my heart, knowing that he had that reaction. Pretty special," he added.

Bondi Rescue

You might be wondering why meeting seemingly ordinary lifeguards is such a big deal.

The lifeguards of Bondi Beach, located in Sydney, are the main features of Australian reality television show "Bondi Rescue".

The show has aired since 2006, and currently has 17 seasons.

It documents the trials and tribulations of being a lifeguard on one of the busiest beaches in the world.

In addition to heroic and heart-stopping rescues, the show also focuses on the lifeguards' colourful personalities and relationships.

The show has also inspired many to undergo rigorous training to become a full-fledged lifeguard, and don the iconic blue uniform.

Top photo via Bondirescue/TikTok