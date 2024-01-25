Back

US manufacturer Boeing delivers first 737 MAX jet to China since 2019

This ends a four-year freeze on imports of the U.S. aircraft company.

Amber Tay | January 25, 2024, 06:07 PM

Boeing has delivered its first 737 MAX jet to a Chinese airline since March 2019, ending a four-year freeze on imports of the U.S. aircraft company, as reported by Reuters.

The flight data showed the jet was set to be delivered on Jan. 24.

Geopolitical tensions between U.S. and China

The news comes amid geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.

China's aviation regulator became the first in the world to ground flights of Boeing MAX planes in March 2019, following deadly air crashes in Ethiopia in 2019 and Indonesia in 2018, both involving Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

Despite the tensions, U.S. President Joe Biden raised the topic of resuming Boeing plane deliveries to Chinese President Xi Jinping during their Nov. 2023 meeting, as told to Reuters by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

As one of the fastest-growing aerospace markets, China's import of a Boeing plane could symbolise Boeing's possible gateway back into the Chinese market.

Boeing predicts China will account for 20 per cent of the world's aircraft demand through 2042.

However, future deliveries remain uncertain, as reported by The Japan Times.

A vote of confidence

The delivery could be seen as a vote of confidence amid a more recent series of incidents involving Boeing planes, with the most recent involving a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 aircraft losing the tire of its nose wheel while preparing for takeoff in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 20.

Boeing released a statement on Jan. 24 which said, “We will continue to cooperate fully and transparently with the FAA and follow their direction as we take action to strengthen safety and quality at Boeing."

They also added they will work closely with their airline customers as they complete the required inspection procedures to safely return their 737-9 airplanes to service.

