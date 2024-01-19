Woman, 66, called out for begging at Junction 8 & buying drink & S$8.50 cake from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

A woman has been called out after she allegedly begged passers-by for money at the Junction 8 mall in Bishan and proceeded to buy a drink and a cake that cost S$8.50 from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

She then reportedly said she had not done anything wrong by dining at the cafe when interviewed, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The woman's actions were first called out by a follower of sgfollowsall.backup's Instagram page, who claimed that they had given the woman S$4 when she approached them for money to buy food on Jan. 15, 2024.

As the complainant and their friend felt sorry for the woman, they agreed to give her the money.

However, upon receiving the money, the woman immediately went to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafe and purchased a drink, as well as a cake worth S$8.50, recounted the complainant.

The complainant also claimed that at that time, another female passer-by told them that the woman had been begging for money from many people.

While acknowledging that it was them who voluntarily handed the money to the woman and the amount was not life-changing, the complainant said they would like to raise awareness of the woman's behaviour so that others would not fall for "her Oscar award pitiful acting".

Woman wanted to borrow phone from reporter

When a Shin Min reporter visited Junction 8 on Jan. 16, she saw the woman in question at an apparel shop near the mall's entrance.

After leaving the store, the woman approached the reporter and asked if she could use the latter's phone to call her friend, as she left her phone at home to charge.

While the woman declined to be named, she said she was 66 years old and admitted to the reporter that she started begging at the mall in 2023.

Woman believed she did nothing wrong

The woman also confirmed with Shin Min that she asked multiple people for money on Jan. 15 before she had enough to buy food from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

While she believed she had done nothing wrong by dining at the cafe as she hadn't lied to anyone, she said she would not be begging anymore after being stared at by another woman while she was having her food.

According to the woman, the other woman also allegedly cursed at her for cheating others of their money.

Reasons for begging

The woman claimed that she only begged for money from passers-by because she didn't have money to buy lunch.

While she had previously worked as a receptionist, she hadn't been working for the past few years, she also said.

Additionally, her husband, though "very wealthy", was very stingy with her, she claimed, leaving her with a daily allowance of less than S$10, or even none at times.

Although the woman has a son and daughter, who she described to be "very talented", the woman said her daughter would not render her any financial assistance because their relationship had turned sour.

"My son has autism and has been sleeping on the streets. My husband and daughter refused to let him return home, so I am not sure where my son is exactly," the woman added.

Top image via @sgfollowsall.backup/Instagram