HK veteran actor Benz Hui's daughter Charmaine Hui holds banquet at Fullerton Bay Hotel with S'pore hubby

Charmaine Hui, daughter of Hong Kong actor Benz Hui, held a wedding banquet in Singapore on Jan. 6, 2024, with her Singaporean husband, Shane Sim.

The couple tied the knot in Hong Kong on Dec. 16, 2023.

Charmaine is 26, while Sim is 28.

Photos and footage of the couple's banquet dinner, held at the Fullerton Bay Hotel, were taken by guests and re-posted by Charmaine on her Instagram.

Al fresco setting

The couple began their special day at an outdoor area of the Fullerton Bay Hotel, overlooking the Marina Bay waterfront.

Fairy-lit hall

In the evening, the couple held their banquet dinner at what appeared to be the Fullerton Bay Hotel's Clifford Pier.

This time, the aisle was lit with beautiful glowing fairy lights while magnificent chandeliers glistened overhead.

Quirky bouquet toss

Charmaine gave away her bouquet in a not-so-traditional way.

Each friend or family member held onto a piece of ribbon wrapped around her bouquet.

The women would walk in a circle around Hui as she held up a pair of scissors to cut strips of ribbon off.

In the end, the last person whose ribbon was still attached would receive the bouquet.

Proud father

Photos and videos also captured Charmaine's father, Benz, looking sharp in a dark blue velvet suit as he walked his daughter down the aisle once more.

