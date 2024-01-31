Back

3 men drive 4,630km from Bangkok to S'pore & back in 31-year-old Mercedes-Benz 190E

"Hey Alexa, play 'Life is a Highway'."

Emily Williams | January 31, 2024, 06:56 PM

Most people travelling between Bangkok and Singapore would opt for the two-and-a-half-hour direct flight, but that's not what Smarch Panchavinin and his two friends did.

They took a 1,830km road trip with detours — in a Baby Benz.

With Panchavinin at the wheel, the trio eventually travelled the 4,630km journey to and fro in his 1,797 cc, 31-year-old Mercedes-Benz 190E — over nine days.

Image supplied by Smarch Panchavinin.

Three car enthusiasts

In early December 2023, Smarch Panchavinin, Phubate Mahakhot, and Punyawat Suwanpreedee set off on an adventure of a lifetime.

They wanted to prove that Panchavinin's car, despite being an older, classic vehicle, could still be good for daily use.

It has since also become a testament to the durability of the German car maker's vehicles.

Speaking to Mothership, Panchavinin said most people would keep such a car as a "garage queen".

"No one is crazy enough to drive [a] 31-year-old car like I did," he quipped.

Between Dec. 2 and 10, they drove from Bangkok to Singapore, stopping at Hatyai, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor Bahru.

When they arrived in KL, the trio was welcomed by the Classic Mercedes Club of Malaysia.

But in Singapore, Panchavinin said the reception was a little different.

"Everywhere we drove in Singapore, people looked at us with curiosity.

I bet they never see a classic car with [a] Thai license plate in Singapore before."

Photo of the car in front of KL's skyline at night. Image supplied by Smarch Panchavinin

As car enthusiasts, the trio most enjoyed the time spent visiting car museums and Mercedes-Benz dealerships, as well as driving on Sepang Circuit.

On their return journey, the men from Bangkok stopped at Malacca, Genting Highlands, and Ipoh before reaching their hometown.

Beep beep

In Singapore, the Mercedes-Benz 190E is quite coveted.

Known as "Baby Benz" because of its compact size, the car is recognisable by its three grilles on its bonnet.

4 Mercedes cars including Panchavinin's. Image provided by Smarch Panchavinin

Throughout the journey, the car guzzled around 460 litres of fuel.

With average fuel consumption estimated to be 10km per litre, the total amount spent on fuel was 16,000 baht (S$604).

Smarch Panchavinin refueling his car at a petrol station. Panchavinin refuelling his Mercedes. Image supplied by Smarch Panchavinin.

Compared to its successors, the 190E is not very fuel-efficient in this day and age where cars can clock 16km to 18km per litre.

The oil for the cross-country adventure was sponsored by automotive companies ACDelco Thailand and KS Garage.

Bumps along the road

Panchavinin told Mothership the journey was smooth-sailing.

Despite its age, the car ran "perfectly".

The trio's only difficulty? Travelling to Singapore in a car with a Thai licence plate, apparently.

The car parked at Gardens by the Bay with MBS in the background. Image supplied by Smarch Panchavinin.

He claimed there was some confusion when processing the documents, but they got them processed eventually.

The road ahead

For now, there are no more big trips planned.

But Panchavinin is proud of what he and his friends did.

"I enjoy[ed] every moment of this trip. It’s a big achievement for me."

When asked what music they listened to along the way, Panchavinin said he doesn't listen to music while driving.

"Just the engine sound and the feedback from the road is fun. I already enjoy [the experience] by getting behind the wheel of my 190E."

Top image supplied by Smarch Panchavinin

