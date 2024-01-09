Man, 75, passes away in hospital after alleged collision with garbage truck in Boon Lay

Following an alleged accident with an electric garbage truck in Boon Lay on Dec. 23, 2023, a 75-year-old man has passed away in hospital.

During his 16-day stay, the man's condition rapidly deteriorated after a heart attack on Jan. 4, leading to his family's decision to take him off life support, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

The cleaning company told the family that they have found the employee involved, but are still in the midst of investigating the matter themselves.

The family is currently seeking witnesses with information about the accident to come forward.

The accident

A Shin Min reporter interviewed the man's eldest daughter, Cai Liling, at his wake on Jan. 7.

Cai said that her father was on the way home from Boon Lay Shopping Centre when the accident happened.

She claimed he was using the zebra crossing at the mall to get to the bus stop opposite, when he was knocked down by an electric garbage truck.

Cai said that she found out about the accident from a passerby who had tended to her father.

The passerby subsequently called Cai and her brother.

Cai heard that the collision had left her dad sprawled on the ground unable to move, and that his phone and money were strewn everywhere.

Cai's brother also told Shin Min that he heard his father's voice on the phone, saying that "he couldn't move and needed to see a doctor".

Condition deteriorated after heart attack on Jan. 4

Cai's father was brought to hospital shortly after.

He sustained fractures to his left hand and hip, and had to undergo surgery the next day.

However, things took a turn for the worse towards the end of his 16-day stay in hospital.

Cai sorrowfully recounted that on Jan. 4, her father suddenly went into cardiac arrest and his condition deteriorated rapidly.

After he was resuscitated, the family was told by the hospital that there was nothing more that could be done for him.

On Jan. 6, Cai's father also developed a high fever while intubated, which put him at a higher risk of infection.

"We didn't want to let him continue suffering, so we had no choice but to bite the bullet and take him off life support. It was to let him go peacefully," Cai said.

Had ordered new pair of pants for Chinese New Year

Cai said her father was a cheerful and energetic person when he was alive.

He also looked forward to Chinese New Year a lot every year, and had specially ordered a pair of pants for the occasion in 2024.

"When he was in hospital, he kept hoping he would be discharged soon, so he could celebrate Chinese New Year with the family," Cai said.

The family had also planned to celebrate his birthday on Feb. 8, 2024.

"But that's no longer possible, and [so] it's really hard to us to accept everything that's happened," she shared.

Deceased's family seeking witnesses to come forward

Cai's family is currently seeking witnesses, or anyone who has footage of the incident to come forward.

She said that a few days after the Dec. 23 incident, the family reported it to the Town Council.

They then got a call from the cleaning company which owns the electric garbage truck, who shared that they have found the employee responsible.

Cai said the company told them that the driver went back to the scene to apologise and check on her father's condition.

But she claimed that her father didn't remember the driver stopping to help, only a worker "offering him water".

The family is also upset that the driver didn't report the incident to the company immediately.

Cai said the company has since lodged a police report, but they have yet to give her a proper explanation.

"After so long, we still don't know the truth about what happened. I hope someone will take responsibility and give us a statement so there can be justice for my father," she said.

Need more time to investigate matter: Cleaning company

When interviewed by Shin Min, the cleaning company's operations manager, surnamed Lin said that the company is currently investigating the matter, and needs more time to obtain camera footage of the incident from the relevant authorities before they can give an explanation to the family.

Lim confirmed that they were alerted to the matter by the Town Council and have since brought the employee involved to lodge a police report.

Lim said that following the incident, company staff were activated to look for witnesses at the scene, and company representatives also visited Cai's father at the hospital.

"We also want to know the truth of the matter, and will investigate carefully to get to the bottom of it," he said.

