3 injured after alleged stabbing incident at Tokyo's Akihabara station, suspect arrested

Three people were reported to have been stabbed on a train at Akihabara station in Tokyo, according to Reuters, citing Japan's public media organisation NHK.
An emergency call was made to the police at around 11pm on Wednesday (Jan. 3), reporting that a woman was brandishing a knife on the JR Yamanote Line train at Akihabara station, The Asahi Shimbun reported.
The police have arrested the suspect, a woman in her 20s.
なんか秋葉原駅の山手線の車内で包丁振り回したらしい、、、怪我人も出てるし、、、犯人女だったし、、、ホストか何かなのかな？？ pic.twitter.com/APGnMSqzH2
寝てたら刺されるとか
車内トラブルのレベルじゃない
男性2人は背中や胸を刺された。
男性(24)によると車内で座っていたところ右胸あたりに衝撃を感じた。足元に包丁が落ちており近くに若い女が無言で立っていた。
秋葉原の事件 殺傷事件 複数人怪我#秋葉原 #貞子 pic.twitter.com/7Xl7zmM4cg
None of the injured parties suffered life-threatening injuries, reported Reuters, citing Kyodo news agency.
The East Japan Railway Company posted on X that trains on the Yamanote Line were being stopped due to "Trouble on board" at Akihabara station at around 10:56pm on Jan. 3.
01/03/2024 at 23:05, The Yamanote Line clockwise, counter-clockwise is temporarily being stopped due to Trouble on board that happened around 10:56 PM in Akihabara Station. #Yamanote_Line https://t.co/BCfI2rP219— JREast【Tohoku・Takasaki area】Kanto info (official) (@JRE_Toho_Taka_E) January 3, 2024
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.
