3 injured after alleged stabbing incident at Tokyo's Akihabara station, suspect arrested

None of the injured parties suffered life-threatening injuries.

Nigel Chua | January 04, 2024, 01:39 AM

Three people were reported to have been stabbed on a train at Akihabara station in Tokyo, according to Reuters, citing Japan's public media organisation NHK.

An emergency call was made to the police at around 11pm on Wednesday (Jan. 3), reporting that a woman was brandishing a knife on the JR Yamanote Line train at Akihabara station, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

The police have arrested the suspect, a woman in her 20s.

None of the injured parties suffered life-threatening injuries, reported Reuters, citing Kyodo news agency.

The East Japan Railway Company posted on X that trains on the Yamanote Line were being stopped due to "Trouble on board" at Akihabara station at around 10:56pm on Jan. 3.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.

Top image via 匹田実/Google Maps and @ae_l5/X

