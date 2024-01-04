3 injured after alleged stabbing incident at Tokyo's Akihabara station, suspect arrested

Three people were reported to have been stabbed on a train at Akihabara station in Tokyo, according to Reuters, citing Japan's public media organisation NHK.

An emergency call was made to the police at around 11pm on Wednesday (Jan. 3), reporting that a woman was brandishing a knife on the JR Yamanote Line train at Akihabara station, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

The police have arrested the suspect, a woman in her 20s.

None of the injured parties suffered life-threatening injuries, reported Reuters, citing Kyodo news agency.

The East Japan Railway Company posted on X that trains on the Yamanote Line were being stopped due to "Trouble on board" at Akihabara station at around 10:56pm on Jan. 3.

01/03/2024 at 23:05, The Yamanote Line clockwise, counter-clockwise is temporarily being stopped due to Trouble on board that happened around 10:56 PM in Akihabara Station. #Yamanote_Line https://t.co/BCfI2rP219 — JREast【Tohoku・Takasaki area】Kanto info (official) (@JRE_Toho_Taka_E) January 3, 2024

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.

