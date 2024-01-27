Back

Air stewardess, 33, jailed 5 days for stealing 5 Gucci lipsticks from Sephora at MBS

She was caught by security at a nearby food court.

Michelle Chew | January 27, 2024, 03:31 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 33-year-old air stewardess was sentenced to five days' jail for stealing S$325 worth of products from Sephora at Marina Bay Sands.

Nguyen Kieu Trang, who is Vietnamese, pleaded guilty to one count of theft in court on Jan. 24, 2024, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

Asked for 5 Gucci lipsticks

On Nov. 20, 2023, Nguyen entered Sephora and asked the staff to provide her with five Gucci lipsticks, worth S$65 each.

The staff brought the five lipsticks to Nguyen and passed her more freebies, namely a mirror, a small purse, a mini perfume and a mini Gucci lipstick.

Nguyen placed all the products she received into her own bag, before putting her bag inside a Sephora shopping bag.

She remained in the store to look for an opportunity to leave.

Hid in the food court

After remaining in the store for another three minutes, she left without paying and headed towards the food court.

When the staff noticed that Nguyen had gone to the food court, she called for security.

Nguyen was caught by security personnel at the food court after about an hour and the police were alerted, reported Shin Min.

The police arrested Nguyen on the spot and recovered S$325 worth of products that she stole.

Related stories:

Top image via Google Maps.

S'porean, 18, gets reformative training for helping father sell illegal e-cigarettes on Instagram

He did not make any profit from the sales.

January 27, 2024, 02:03 PM

Tipo Gnocchi at North Bridge Road closing on Jan. 28, 2024

No-more-cchi.

January 27, 2024, 01:11 PM

Use of older EZ-link cards to stay till at least 2030, LTA to look at improving SimplyGo

LTA will decide later whether there is a need to extend the old system beyond 2030, transport minister Chee Hong Tat said.

January 27, 2024, 12:58 PM

Changi Airport T1 filled with screams as fans welcome 'Meteor Garden' actor Dylan Wang

In town for a Chinese award ceremony.

January 27, 2024, 12:10 PM

Tan Cheng Bock, 83, says he'll run in general election: 'If you all think age is not a problem, I'll be around'

The party members were also asked about their chances at West Coast GRC in light of the Iswaran case.

January 27, 2024, 11:58 AM

M'sian fan puts up motorbike for sale to support national football team at Asian Cup Finals in Qatar

A man, a motorbike, and a dream to go to the Asian Cup.

January 27, 2024, 11:35 AM

S'pore judge throws out woman’s protection order application, says her behaviour 'extortionate'

The judge said a Personal Protection Order is meant to protect victims and not to avenge the wrongs someone suffered.

January 27, 2024, 11:04 AM

PM Lee attends 'dear friend' Henry Kissinger’s memorial service during Jan. 24-27 New York working visit

PM Lee and his wife Ho Ching attended Henry Kissinger's memorial service on Jan. 25.

January 27, 2024, 10:58 AM

Ukrainian-born woman crowned Miss Japan, sparks debate on Japanese beauty standards

She is the first naturalised Japanese citizen to win the competition.

January 27, 2024, 09:53 AM

Firsthand: Woman, 31, leaves corporate job to follow in hawker dad's footsteps & open chicken rice shop

She previously worked a corporate job for six years.

January 27, 2024, 09:04 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.