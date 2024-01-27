Air stewardess, 33, jailed 5 days for stealing 5 Gucci lipsticks from Sephora at MBS

A 33-year-old air stewardess was sentenced to five days' jail for stealing S$325 worth of products from Sephora at Marina Bay Sands.

Nguyen Kieu Trang, who is Vietnamese, pleaded guilty to one count of theft in court on Jan. 24, 2024, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

Asked for 5 Gucci lipsticks

On Nov. 20, 2023, Nguyen entered Sephora and asked the staff to provide her with five Gucci lipsticks, worth S$65 each.

The staff brought the five lipsticks to Nguyen and passed her more freebies, namely a mirror, a small purse, a mini perfume and a mini Gucci lipstick.

Nguyen placed all the products she received into her own bag, before putting her bag inside a Sephora shopping bag.

She remained in the store to look for an opportunity to leave.

Hid in the food court

After remaining in the store for another three minutes, she left without paying and headed towards the food court.

When the staff noticed that Nguyen had gone to the food court, she called for security.

Nguyen was caught by security personnel at the food court after about an hour and the police were alerted, reported Shin Min.

The police arrested Nguyen on the spot and recovered S$325 worth of products that she stole.

Related stories:

Top image via Google Maps.