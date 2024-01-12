Back

PIE accident: 4 motorcyclists & 2 pillion riders injured, 5 motorcycles & 4 cars involved

Another accident with a taxi and truck happened later in the day.

Khine Zin Htet | January 12, 2024, 12:21 AM

Four motorcyclists and two pillion riders were taken to the hospital after a nine-vehicle accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the early hours of the morning on Jan. 11, 2024.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along PIE towards Changi before the Thomson Road exit at about 6:20am on Jan.11.

Six people were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF added.

The police told Shin Min Daily News that the six people injured were four motorcyclists and two pillion riders aged between 20 and 70.

The police also said that the accident involved four cars and five motorcycles, and investigations are ongoing.

Another accident on the same day

Another accident involving a tipper truck and a Comfort Delgro taxi on PIE towards Changi Airport happened later in the same day at 8:03am.

The accident caused the taxi to overturn along the slip road leading towards Sims Avenue, a Comfort Delgro spokesperson told Mothership.

The passenger on board sustained injuries and was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they added.

A photo of the overturned taxi was posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

The spokesperson said that the taxi company has reached out to both the cab driver and the passenger and will assist them as best as they can.

Police investigations are underway, and they will assist as needed, they added.

