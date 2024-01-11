Man, 48, allegedly molested 3 women, aged 18-40, in 1 day along Orchard Road

A total of 11 men, aged between 21 and 67, were charged in court on Jan. 23, 2024 for their suspected involvement in separate cases of molestation.

This was according to a Jan. 22 police news release.

Case 1: Molested teen, 14

On Apr. 7, 2023, a 67-year-old man allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl at a stall along New Bugis Street.

He was subsequently arrested by police officers who attended to the incident.

He was charged with three counts of outrage of modesty.

Case 2: Molested girl, 9

On Apr. 18, 2023, a 24-year-old man allegedly molested a nine-year-old girl outside a residential unit along Tampines Street 83.

A police report was lodged five days later.

Police identified and arrested the man within an hour of the report.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age.

Case 3: Molested three women in same day, choked another

On Aug. 6, 2023, a 48-year-old man allegedly molested three different women, aged between 18 and 40, in the vicinity of Orchard Road.

In addition, he allegedly choked another 20-year-old woman’s neck and shoved her backwards.

The man was detained at the scene and police arrested him the same day.

He was charged with three counts of outrage of modesty and one count of criminal force.

Case 4: Molested woman, 29 at club

On 20 Aug. 20, 2023, a 40-year-old man allegedly molested a 29-year-old woman at a club along River Valley Road.

A police report was lodged on the same day.

He was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

Case 5: Molested woman, 32, near junction

On Sep. 1, 2023, a 57-year-old man allegedly molested a 32-year-old woman near the junction of River Valley Road and Nathan Road.

A police report was lodged on the following day.

Police established the man’s identity through follow-up investigations and arrested him on Sep. 18, 2023.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

Case 6: Molested woman, 31, punched & kicked her

On Sep. 11, 2023, a 55-year-old man allegedly molested a 31-year-old woman at a coffee shop along Kelantan Lane.

He also allegedly punched and kicked her.

He was arrested by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty and one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

Case 7: Molested teen, 18

On Oct. 7, 2023, a 38-year-old man allegedly molested a 18-year-old woman at a residential unit along Balestier Road.

A police report was lodged on the following day.

The man was charged with three counts of outrage of modesty.

Case 8: Molested woman, 26

On Nov. 12, 2023, a 21-year-old man allegedly molested a 26-year-old woman along Serangoon Road.

He was arrested by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

Cases 9-11: Molest cases at Bayfront clubs

Three of the cases happened at clubs along Bayfront Avenue.

The first was on Oct. 12, 2023, where a 41-year-old man allegedly molested a 27-year-old woman.

Then, on Nov. 25, 2023, a 29-year-old man allegedly molested a 25-year-old woman.

Lastly on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2024, a 30-year-old man allegedly molested a 31-year-old woman.

All of the three men were arrested at the scene by police.

They were each charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

Penalties

The offence of outrage of modesty carries a jail term, which may extend to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of the above.

The offence of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age carries a jail term, which may extend to five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of the above.

Outrage of modesty cases at clubs doubled in first-half 2023

There were a total of 757 outrage of modesty cases in the first half of 2023, up from 751 in 2022, according to police mid-year crime statistics.

The number of such cases at nightspots, however, more than doubled with 74 cases in the first half of 2023, compared to 36 in 2022.

The police said in their Jan. 22 release that they will continue to work closely with various stakeholders, such as public entertainment outlets, and the community, to prevent and deter molestation cases.

Those who witness such incidents, or are aware of anyone who is a victim of molestation, are advised to report the matter to the police immediately.

Top image from Google Street View.