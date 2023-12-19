Youth posts video of him skateboarding at Esplanade Park Cenotaph war memorial

A video of a youth showcasing skateboarding tricks at the Cenotaph at the Esplanade Park was posted on TikTok on Dec. 7, 2023.

The Cenotaph is a war memorial that was made to honour the men who died during World Wars I and II.

It is located in Esplanade Park and gazetted collectively as a national monument along with Tan Kim Seng Fountain, and Lim Bo Seng Memorial at the park.

Skateboarding over the steps of The Cenotaph

In the video, the youth could be seen skateboarding at the top of the steps of the memorial.

He did a nifty trick with the skateboard before sticking the landing to cheers from his peers.

Another person could also be seen standing on top of the monument and filming the skating youth.

The video included the clip shot by this person as well.

Police informed

The police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they received reports of the incident and are currently investigating.

Those who intentionally deface, damage or interfere with any national monument can face a fine of up to S$30,000, or an imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

In 2021, a 24-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court for wilfully interfering with a national monument after he was captured surfing at the War Memorial Park pond.

The police said during that incident that they do not condone acts that deface, damage or interfere with national monuments and that perpetrators will be dealt with firmly, in accordance with the law.

Top photos via TikTok/@mmingyeww