Back

Youth posts video of him skateboarding at Esplanade Park Cenotaph war memorial

Cheers broke out after the youth stuck the landing.

Khine Zin Htet | December 19, 2023, 04:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A video of a youth showcasing skateboarding tricks at the Cenotaph at the Esplanade Park was posted  on TikTok on Dec. 7, 2023.

The Cenotaph is a war memorial that was made to honour the men who died during World Wars I and II.

It is located in Esplanade Park and gazetted collectively as a national monument along with Tan Kim Seng Fountain, and Lim Bo Seng Memorial at the park.

Skateboarding over the steps of The Cenotaph

In the video, the youth could be seen skateboarding at the top of the steps of the memorial.

Gif via TikTok/@mmingyeww

He did a nifty trick with the skateboard before sticking the landing to cheers from his peers.

Another person could also be seen standing on top of the monument and filming the skating youth.

The video included the clip shot by this person as well.

Gif via TikTok/@mmingyeww

Police informed

The police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they received reports of the incident and are currently investigating.

Those who intentionally deface, damage or interfere with any national monument can face a fine of up to S$30,000, or an imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

In 2021, a 24-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court for wilfully interfering with a national monument after he was captured surfing at the War Memorial Park pond.

The police said during that incident that they do not condone acts that deface, damage or interfere with national monuments and that perpetrators will be dealt with firmly, in accordance with the law.

Top photos via TikTok/@mmingyeww

Taiwan presidential candidate Ko Wen-je claims 70% of voters oppose Kuomintang

Ko said he was feeling "confident" about winning the election.

December 19, 2023, 04:25 PM

Teochew Ah Ma, 86, stops operating Maxwell Food Centre porridge stall after 6 decades

Her son and his friends are planning to take over the business.

December 19, 2023, 03:53 PM

Monkey steals glove from M'sia traffic policeman, 'gives' it back after someone suggests 'asking nicely'

The monkey "gave back" the glove.

December 19, 2023, 02:38 PM

MAS issues directive on remittances to China after reports of S$13 million frozen

While using non-bank channels to remit money is not prohibited, "recent actions taken by PRC law enforcement agencies with respect to such channels have made them more risky."

December 19, 2023, 02:29 PM

News anchor Steve Lai leaves CNA after nearly 12 years, colleagues wish him the best

He is known for co-hosting CNA’s flagship morning show "Asia First".

December 19, 2023, 02:21 PM

Very heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during Christmas & New Year's Day long weekends: ICA

Enjoy the long weekends.

December 19, 2023, 01:10 PM

Jail for BMW driver who beat red light, causing death of sec school boy, 14, in Punggol

He has also been barred from holding or getting a driving license for 10 years after his release.

December 19, 2023, 12:48 PM

Man in Clementi confronts & films cat feeder, argues that feeding strays is illegal

The practice is not illegal, but some have concerns that irresponsible feeding might cause littering or increase the stray population.

December 19, 2023, 11:10 AM

S'pore renewable energy company investing over S$850 million to build battery plant in Japan

The company plans to establish a Japanese subsidiary as early as the first half of 2024.

December 19, 2023, 09:35 AM

Woman finds 'umbrella fishing hook' in frozen squid bought at Bukit Batok Sheng Siong

Sheng Siong apologised and refunded the customer.

December 18, 2023, 07:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.