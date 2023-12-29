Man, 60, arrested for allegedly molesting child in Yishun mall on Christmas Day

The police have arrested a 60-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

The police received a report on Dec. 25, 2023 at about 2:30pm that a child was allegedly molested by an unknown man when she was at a shopping centre located along Yishun Central.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division arrested the man at the scene.

The man was charged in court on Dec. 27 for the offence of outrage of modesty.

The offence carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community.

The police added that they would like to urge members of the public to remain vigilant and if they witness an incident of molestation, to offer assistance and to report to the police immediately.

