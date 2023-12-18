S'pore woman, 43, rolls out of Transtar bus with luggage, driver, 44, arrested

A 43-year-old Singaporean woman was alighting from a Transtar bus at Woodlands Checkpoint when the bus driver abruptly closed the door.

Her arm got trapped, and when the driver proceeded to drive off, she rolled out of the bus onto the ground.

She suffered multiple abrasions all over her body.

The bus driver, 44, was arrested on suspicion of of causing injury with a negligent act.

Drove off before she could alight

The woman, Candy Tan, posted her ordeal on Facebook and was interviewed by Shin Min Daily News.

Tan told Shin Min that she and her 10-year-old daughter had visited Johor Bahru and took a Transtar bus back to Singapore on Dec. 12, 2023.

She purchased tickets online and got on the bus at JB Sentral in the evening. She asked her daughter to show their e-tickets to the bus driver and wanted to put her luggage in the luggage compartment.

Tan said she started yelling at her daughter. When Tan tried to explain the situation to the bus driver, he yelled at her, too.

After the argument, the bus driver did not open the luggage compartment, so Tan had to carry her luggage onto the bus.

Rolled out of bus

At about 7:25pm, the driver arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint. Tan said she let the other passengers alight first, as she had luggage.

Tan described in her Facebook post that she used the back door, but before she could take the last two steps, the bus driver closed the door.

The door squeezed her upper arm, and she had to drop her luggage.

She claimed the driver then started driving, causing her to roll off the bus.

She said that while crawling on the ground, her daughter ran towards the bus driver, wailing for help and asking him why he drove off.

Tan claimed the driver shouted back: "You all get out already. Why I cannot move? Not my problem."

She claimed that he then drove off.

Called police

Passers-by who witnessed the incident helped Tan up. She said that she suffered pain all over her body and that it was difficult for her to move around.

She called the police and was subsequently sent to the hospital for treatment, adding that she was in such pain that she couldn't leave the venue by herself.

The police confirmed with Shin Min that they received a report at 7:30pm on Dec. 12.

A 43-year-old woman was sent to the hospital, while a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing injury with a negligent act.

The police are investigating the case.

Suffered multiple abrasions

In addition to the ordeal, Tan revealed that she had suffered multiple abrasions and bruises to her arms, legs and neck.

She underwent an X-ray scan when she was sent to the hospital and received three days of sick leave to recuperate.

She mentioned that she is still suffering from pain in her neck and is unable to turn her head sometimes.

Case is under investigation

Responding to Shin Min's queries, a spokesperson for Transtar confirmed that the company is currently aware of the matter.

He said that as the police are currently investigating the incident, he is unable to share more details.

"We will provide the necessary assistance to the passenger and have sent staff to contact the other party. In addition, the insurance company will be handling her claim," the spokesperson concluded.

