S'pore man, 39, looking for ex-wife, 36, who disappears for a month after filing for divorce

A Malaysian man, 39, alerted the police after his 36-year-old Malaysian wife became uncontactable since she filed for divorce a month prior, as published by Shin Min Daily News on Dec. 18.

The man, transliterated to be Lin Zhenshun, told Shin Min Daily News that his wife Yang Shiqing (transliteration) could not be contacted since Nov. 3, as though she disappeared from the world.

He then filed a police report on Nov. 7.

The couple were married for more than nine years

The couple came to Singapore more than a decade ago in order to earn a living, where Lin works as a baker and Yang a waitress at a restaurant.

They were married for more than nine years and have two daughters together — aged nine and eight.

Their children live with Lin's mother at Lin's hometown, Malacca, Malaysia, and the couple would only visit during festive periods.

Though they had a good relationship in the past, Lin admitted that their marriage grew "rocky" in the past three years.

Lin tried to win his wife back after she filed for a divorce at the end of October, but she remained firm on her decision.

Yang became uncontactable soon after — not only did she not reply to phone calls or text messages from her husband and family members, she also did not take any personal belongings with her either.

When Lin went to visit her workplace, he discovered she no longer worked there.

According to Lin, the police informed him that Yang left Singapore on Nov. 3 but returned on Nov. 5.

There is no record of her leaving the country since then.

Yang did not contact her siblings

The Shin Min Daily News reporter contacted Yang's older sister, 39, who told her that Yang rarely went back to their hometown at Bentong, Pahang, due to work. The last time she went back was in Aug. 2023 to pay respect to her deceased father.

Though the siblings don't talk often, they would constantly keep in contact through the social media platform WeChat, where Yang would reply to their messages.

When Yang stopped replying after Nov. 3, the older sister contacted Lin only to learn that Yang was missing.

The sister said that Lin kept changing the date which Yang went missing. While he said Oct. 27 at first, he then changed the date to Oct. 30, and finally Nov. 3.

Hopes that Yang is safe and well

Both Lin and Yang's older sister emphasised their wish to know that Yang is safe and well.

Through media, Lin wants to tell his wife that if she had any issues in the relationship they can talk about it, and he's okay with the divorce.

Yang's older sister said that she hopes Yang would tell her family about any struggles she might be having.

The police confirmed that the case is under investigation.

