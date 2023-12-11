UK opposition MP wants Britain's National Health Service to be more like S'pore's

Wes Streeting, UK's shadow health secretary, wants Britain's National Health Service (NHS) to follow Singapore's example in some areas, like the use of technology for patient registrations.

Streeting, who visited Singapore from Dec. 4 to 6, spoke to the UK's Sunday Times about how the NHS needs to accept that "money is tight" and think about how it can change things to provide better healthcare at better value.

He said NHS workers and patients can see "examples of waste and inefficiency" and accused the NHS of using "every winter crisis" as an "excuse to ask for more money".

Streeting believes Singapore's health care system may have some answers.

Look eastwards

Streeting is a Labour Party Member of Parliament (MP), the main opposition to the Conservatives in the UK.

It is traditional for the largest opposition party in the UK to appoint a "Shadow Cabinet", made up of MPs who shadow the incumbent secretaries of state — equivalent to Singapore's cabinet minister — in their respective areas of responsibility.

If Labour wins the next general election, as the polls are suggesting, Streeting will likely be appointed the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, and be responsible for health matters under the new government.

Praise for Singapore General Hospital

During his visit, Streeting visited Singapore General Hospital, and was complimentary of the use of technology for administration matters.

"This is a system designed around patients," he said, with The Times calling him a "fan" of SGH's mobile phone app registration, sign-ins via automated kiosks, and machines that measure height, weight, blood pressure and print out timings for appointments.

Streeting added that in his view, the NHS could do the same, but "chooses not to" or "isn't wired to do that".

Wants to emulate Singapore's family doctor plan

In addition to embracing the use of technology, Streeting would also like the UK to emulate Singapore's family doctor plan.

Under the Healthier SG programme, launched in July 2023, Singaporeans are encouraged to choose a family clinic to serve as their long-term doctor of choice.

Streeting alleged that the incumbent Conservative government is moving away from the family doctor relationship because there aren't enough GPs (general practitioners).

He also took a swipe at "red tape" that occupied a lot of the NHS's time.

For example, doctors at hospitals have to refer their patients back to their GP, before they can be referred to another specialist.

Streeting referred to the government's practice of measuring GPs against 55 targets, linked to obtaining government funding.

He said he would discuss with GPs about what measures they would drop to redirect the money, and added: "I think that’s the same approach we should take to the NHS actually; let’s get rid of the stupid stuff that is holding the system back."

A fan of Healthy 365 app and National Steps Challenge

In addition to cutting red tape, Streeting was also full of praise for Singapore's Healthy 365 app, launched in 2015, which encourages users to make healthier choices and provides rewards in the form of vouchers.

He was also interested in the National Steps Challenge, which offered rewards if participants hit a certain level of physical activity daily.

The 10,000 step target was phased out in February 2023 and replaced with other health goal milestones.

"I am really interested in exploring this approach. You can imagine what it would do for a low-income family if their brisk walks around the park several times a week to help cut obesity helps to earn them points for tickets to the cinema or a day out at a local theme park. I think there’s enormous potential in that."

Hosted to lunch by Ong Ye Kung

Streeting was invited to Singapore through the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship.

According to an MFA statement, he called on Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, and also met Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

"Mr Streeting will attend various briefings on Singapore’s healthcare and social services system, and make site visits organised by the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies," the statement added.

While here, he was also hosted to lunch by Ong.

"We had a good discussion on #HealthierSG, health promotion and active ageing policies," Ong said in a Facebook post.

Top image from Ong Ye Kung and SGH's Facebook pages.