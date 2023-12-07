Man dressed as Lord Voldemort danced with noodle in Taiwan Haidilao

A man brought some magic to Haidilao diners in Taiwan by dressing up as Voldemort from "Harry Potter" and doing a noodle dance.

Patrons tucking into their hotpots were greeted with the bewildering sight of the dark lord gliding across the restaurant like so:

The act was posted on what appears to be the man's own TikTok account, garnering amusement from his online audience.

Tom Riddle and the Dancing Noodle

In the video posted on Oct. 29, the man — clad in billowing wizard robes — apparated to the Haidilao outlet at a mall, where he gave the guests a meal to remember.

He went so far as to transform his face into Voldemort's, boasting the villain's signature pasty parlour, bald head, and slitted nostrils.

He twirled the noodle in his hand with the same finesse he showed while wielding the elder wand.

He also did whatever this was:

The spellbound audience let out peals of laughter when he presented the mangled noodle with a devious grin.

For the finale, he tried to use the noodle as a jump rope.

Part-time dark lord

A glance at the man's TikTok account revealed that this wasn't the first time he cosplayed as the notorious villain.

Another video showed him crossing the street and shooting out sparks from his wand — right in front of muggles, no less.

Voldemort seemed to be doing well for himself after his defeat from Potter, all things considered.

