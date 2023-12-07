Back

Man dressed as Lord Voldemort danced with noodle in Taiwan Haidilao

Life's been a little slow after the war.

A man brought some magic to Haidilao diners in Taiwan by dressing up as Voldemort from "Harry Potter" and doing a noodle dance.

Patrons tucking into their hotpots were greeted with the bewildering sight of the dark lord gliding across the restaurant like so:

Gif via @magmalulu/TikTok

The act was posted on what appears to be the man's own TikTok account, garnering amusement from his online audience.

Tom Riddle and the Dancing Noodle

In the video posted on Oct. 29, the man — clad in billowing wizard robes — apparated to the Haidilao outlet at a mall, where he gave the guests a meal to remember.

He went so far as to transform his face into Voldemort's, boasting the villain's signature pasty parlour, bald head, and slitted nostrils.

He twirled the noodle in his hand with the same finesse he showed while wielding the elder wand.

Gif via @magmalulu/TikTok

Comment on video

He also did whatever this was:

Gif via @magmalulu/TikTok

The spellbound audience let out peals of laughter when he presented the mangled noodle with a devious grin.

Image via @magmalulu/TikTok

For the finale, he tried to use the noodle as a jump rope.

Gif via @magmalulu/TikTok

Part-time dark lord

A glance at the man's TikTok account revealed that this wasn't the first time he cosplayed as the notorious villain.

Another video showed him crossing the street and shooting out sparks from his wand — right in front of muggles, no less.

Image via @magmalulu/TikTok

Voldemort seemed to be doing well for himself after his defeat from Potter, all things considered.

@magmalulu 其實佛地魔兼職海底撈 #佛地魔 #佛地魔 #萬聖節##勤美 ♬ 原聲 - 梅格格

