Popular Korean BBQ joint Um Yong Baek opening 2nd outlet on Dec. 15

Popular Korean pork soup and BBQ joint Um Yong Baek will be opening its second branch in Singapore on Dec. 15.

The first outlet opened its doors at 27 Boon Tat Street last year (2022), and has attracted a strong following since.

As per 4:55pm on Dec. 14 (Thursday), there were 10 groups of diners in the queue for a table at the first outlet.

The second outlet is located a short distance away, at 80 Telok Ayer Street.

What's on the menu

Offerings at Um Yong Baek are kept simple: the two mains available at lunch are the Busan and Milyang style dwaejigukbap (pork and rice soup).

Boiled pork belly and pork maw, along with salted pollack roe, are also available.

For dinner, there's a small section of barbecued meats, along with sides such as truffle mushrooms, stews and buckwheat noodles.

Um Yong Baek

Address: 27 Boon Tat Street (first outlet), 80 Telok Ayer Street (second outlet)

Opening hours: 11am - 3:30pm, 5:30pm - 10pm, Mondays to Saturdays

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin