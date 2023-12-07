Back

Motorcyclist rear-ends lorry along TPE & triggers chain reaction, 2 sent to hospital

One after another.

Daniel Seow | December 07, 2023, 01:05 PM

A chain reaction on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) led to two motorcycles suffering similar fates yesterday (Dec. 6).

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the accidents happened at about 8.35am along TPE towards the Seletar Expressway before the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway exit, according to The Straits Times.

Two injured people were taken to a hospital.

Dashcam footage of the incident was also shared on the "SG Road Vigilante" YouTube channel later that day.

The incident

In the clip, a motorcyclist in a grey jacket in the left-most lane of the expressway filters right into the third lane, behind a silver car tailing a large lorry.

The motorcyclist immediately tries to overtake the vehicles by changing lanes.

However, the rider's attempt is foiled as a motorcyclist in front of these vehicles slams into the back of a different grey lorry.

This causes the back lorry and car to brake abruptly.

Unable to stop in time, the rider at the back collides with the silver car and tumbles to the ground.

GIF from SG Road Vigilante / YouTube.

Following the chain accidents, the riders get to their feet.

After some time, the lorry drivers open their doors in unison and alight from their vehicle to see what happened.

GIF from SG Road Vigilante / YouTube.

The vehicles involved in the accident were all tailing behind one another quite closely prior to the two collisions.

Two injured persons brought conscious to hospital

A 19-year-old female pillion rider injured in the first collision, and a 32-year-old injured male motorcyclist from the second collision, were subsequently taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital, ST reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top screenshots from SG Road Vigilante on YouTube.

