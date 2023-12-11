Toddler in Indonesia plays with scissors & shreds money meant for monthly groceries

It was a scene that could have come from a horror movie — at least in this economy.

The remnant of a pile of Indonesian banknotes, shredded to pieces.

The culprit? A curious child with a pair of scissors.

Shredded into pieces

"Don't teach me how to be patient," said the caption of a 10-second TikTok video uploaded by @mahisaka_.

The clip shows various banknotes ranging from 1,000 rupiah (S$0.086) to 100,000 rupiah (S$8.59) notes shredded into pieces.

"This month's grocery money gone without anything left," the TikTok user wrote in the caption on another video.

At the time of writing, the clip has been viewed over 13 million times.

Apology

However, TikTok user @mahisaka_ was calm when approaching her daughter, who was responsible for the shredded banknotes.

The mother first asked why her daughter cut the money into pieces.

In response, the toddler said that she wanted to cut something.

"But don't cut the money," the mother said. "If the money is cut, it will be damaged [and] it can't be used anymore."

The daughter proceeded to apologise for her actions before the mother reminded her not to do it again.

Piecing it back together

A follow-up video shows the TikTok user attempting to piece back the shredded money together, like "playing [a] puzzle".

According to Bank Indonesia, damaged or defective banknotes can be exchanged if the mark of authenticity of the Rupiah currency can still be recognised or identified, though it is unclear about shredded piles.

'Respect for the mum'

The toddler's antics have garnered a wide range of responses from many TikTok users.

One TikTok user said that the situation is a "nightmare".

Another commenter said that one should never let down their guard when they have a toddler.

"Blink a little and [their] project has already started," the commenter said.

"I'm learning not to blink," @mahisaka_ replied.

There were also TikTok commenters that speculated about the total value of the money shredded, with one user theorising about 300,000 rupiah (S$25.78) was cut into pieces.

Meanwhile, a lot of TikTok users expressed respect for the mother who was extremely patient when dealing with her toddler.

One TikTok user thanked @mahisaka_ for setting an example to be more patient.

In response, @mahisaka_ humbly said she still has more to learn.

Top image via @mahisaka_/TikTok.