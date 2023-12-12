'Ticketmaster' beats 'Tan Chuan-Jin' & 'Nicole Seah' as S'pore News top Google search for 2023

Google has released its 2023 most searched news and trends across the globe,

For Singapore, the top Google search under Singapore news is 'Ticketmaster".

The next two searches were "Tan Chuan Jin" and "Nicole Seah".

Other notable top searches were "CDC Vouchers 2023", "S. Iswaran", "Presidential Elections 2023", and "Taylor Swift Singapore".

Ticketmaster is the most searched in Singapore

Ticketing company Ticketmaster made news with the announcement of numerous artists, like Coldplay and Taylor Swift, coming to Singapore to perform in 2024.

On top of concert announcements, Ticketmaster was plagued with numerous glitches and problems.

A glitch recently allowed some users to access other people's accounts and private information when attempting to buy Yoasobi's S'pore concert tickets.

Affairs in 2023

Tan Chuan-Jin and Nicole Seah, two Singapore politicians, were number two and three on the list.

On Jul. 17, 2023, then-Speaker of the House Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament (MP) Cheng Li Hui submitted their resignations from Parliament and the People's Action Party (PAP) to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

PM Lee disclosed that he learned that Tan and Cheng were in an inappropriate relationship after the last general election (GE) in 2020.

On Jul. 19, 2023, Seah tendered her resignation from the Workers' Party (WP) along with MP Leon Perera over not being truthful after having an extramarital affair.

Perera and Seah admitted to having an affair, which began after the 2020 GE but stopped some time ago.

Other notable searches

S. Iswaran, the Minister for Transport, was number five on the list.

Iswaran is currently assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with an investigation.

He was also interdicted from duty with a reduced pay of S$8,500 until further notice.

2023 is also the year when Singapore saw its Presidential Elections, where Tharman Shanmugaratnam won by a landslide, garnering 70.4 per cent of the total number of votes cast.

Taylor Swift also made the top 10 searches as the pop icon announced in 2023 that she would perform six shows in Singapore at the National Stadium in 2024.

Other trending searches

Under international news, the war in Israel and Gaza was the top search, followed by Abby Choi, the Hong Kong socialite who was murdered and dismembered.

Other searches included the Turkey Earthquake, the Titanic Submarine and the CEO of TikTok, Singaporean Chew Shou Zi.

For places in Singapore, the top searched place was Woodleigh Mall.

Ridout Road was the eighth most searched place in Singapore.

Singaporeans' most searched "how-to" was "How to claim CDC Vouchers 2023".

Top photos via Google and Canva