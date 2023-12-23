This S’porean can now ‘grab’ meals & groceries to his family in KL when he misses them, even from 316 km away

For nearly 30 years, I have never spent a Christmas or Chinese New Year in Singapore.

During these festive occasions, my family was almost always gathered together in Kuala Lumpur, where most of my dad’s side of the family is situated.

Because we always drove up, these trips either meant spending six hours at the causeway (and four more on the North-South Highway) or leaving in the hours before dawn to beat the jam.

It got to the point where, if I’ll be honest, I did ask if it was worth it.

And then the pandemic hit.

It was worth it

I’ve never felt as great a sense of dislocation in those years, as being unable to see family meant that the most sacred of traditions were left uncelebrated.

We did our best to keep in touch with each other through constant texting and Zoom calls, trying to digitally replicate as many parts of the physical meetup experience as we could.

It was also during this time that showing affection and care for each other, be it by sending each other meals, or even sharing recipes, was all the more important.

But even this came with its own set of problems, such as when we decided to send my aunt and the family a meal for her birthday.

There were many logistical hurdles, from finding an appropriate place, to scheduling delivery, to finding out what was going on when the meal was late (we had made individual arrangements with a restaurant).

There was a 45-minute period after the delivery time when my aunt and her family waited for a meal which was lost somewhere in Kuala Lumpur.

It came to a point where they considered giving up and just whipping something up on their own, but they:

Were not expecting to cook that night Lacked groceries for the meal

And so there was very little my aunt and the family could do in that regard.

Over 100 cities across Southeast Asia

When I recently found out about Grab 100+ Cities Delivery, I realised that similar problems can now be circumvented in the future.

Not only does this feature allow you to gift meals or groceries across parts of Southeast Asia in as little as an hour, it’s also a snap.

Grab 100+ Cities Delivery allows you to send groceries to over 100 cities in Southeast Asia, in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

And best of all, it's a simple process with multiple entry points.

The simplest one for me was going to my Grab App on my phone, picking the ‘all’ services button on the main page, and choosing Mart.

From there, I changed the delivery destination to my intended recipient’s home.

From there, I then picked out the items I wanted to send along.

With this feature, a wide range of items are available at your fingertips to send to your loved ones in over 100 cities in Southeast Asia.

While I was speaking to several people for this article, they pointed out other uses for this feature as well, such as for working teams who span across different counties.

Now, you can build rapport with overseas colleagues through a thoughtful gift of a nice cold drink, even if they are hundreds or thousands of miles away (I even managed to get one convert in my friend group for this service).

Top image via Unsplash, Google Maps & Grab

Thanks to this sponsored article by Grab, this writer now has no excuses not to give his KL family gifts for Christmas.