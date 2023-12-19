Back

Teochew Ah Ma, 86, stops operating Maxwell Food Centre porridge stall after 6 decades

Her son and his friends are planning to take over the business.

Belmont Lay | December 19, 2023, 03:53 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The ever-popular Teochew Rice & Porridge stall operating at Maxwell Food Centre for four decades now, has been temporarily closed for several weeks now, leading to speculation that it is done for good.

This was after a Facebook post by the stall on Nov. 4 indicated that the elderly owner was not well and the stall will be closed temporarily.

Shin Min Daily News has since reported that the elderly owner, known to her customers as "Teochew Ah Ma", is preparing to retire, but the stall could still be operational in time to come.

via Teochew Rice & Porridge Facebook

The stall had not reopened as of Dec. 17.

Increasingly frail

For the past four decades, Teochew Rice & Porridge was run by Chen Yasun (transliteration).

The 86-year-old woman started selling Teochew food along the Singapore River in the 1960s, before moving to Maxwell Food Centre in the 1980s, where the stall has remained for some 40 years.

She raised three children by running the stall, Shin Min reported.

However, in recent years, Chen has become increasingly frail and recently suffered a fall, making it difficult to continue her hawker duties.

Prior to this current hiatus, Chen, who has a hunchback, kept working and prepared more than 10 traditional Teochew dishes every day.

via Teochew Rice & Porridge Facebook

via Teochew Rice & Porridge Facebook

Her son, 64, goes to the the stall to help out almost every day.

Chen's condition was revealed by a representative of the hawker centre, who told Shin Min that the stall owner had taken a fall recently.

Currently, the elderly woman is recuperating at home.

Shin Min also reported that her son plans to take over the business with his friends, but no firm timeline of the stall's reopening was given.

Enjoyed cooking

The representative added that the stall was previously open almost every day except on Sundays.

He said: "Sometimes there are not many customers, and her son will persuade her to close the stall and go home."

"But as long as there were customers, she would continue to cook. In the end, if she can't sell out the food, she will pack it up and give it to the cleaners, workers or other vendors to eat."

"I feel like she just cooked more on purpose so that the cleaners can take it home."

It was also reported that prior to this current temporary closure, Chen had taken multiple days off to rest as she was advancing in years.

The other vendors in the hawker centre had encouraged Chen to retire as they were worried she would be overworked at her age.

The hawker centre representative added: "A lot of the first generation hawkers are like this. They will persist till the end before calling it a day."

"It is getting more difficult to find hawkers that sell food with traditional original taste and flavours."

All photos via Teochew Rice & Porridge Facebook

Monkey steals glove from M'sia traffic policeman, 'gives' it back after someone suggests 'asking nicely'

The monkey "gave back" the glove.

December 19, 2023, 02:38 PM

MAS issues directive on remittances to China after reports of S$13 million frozen

While using non-bank channels to remit money is not prohibited, "recent actions taken by PRC law enforcement agencies with respect to such channels have made them more risky."

December 19, 2023, 02:29 PM

News anchor Steve Lai leaves CNA after nearly 12 years, colleagues wish him the best

He is known for co-hosting CNA’s flagship morning show "Asia First".

December 19, 2023, 02:21 PM

Very heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during Christmas & New Year's Day long weekends: ICA

Enjoy the long weekends.

December 19, 2023, 01:10 PM

Jail for BMW driver who beat red light, causing death of sec school boy, 14, in Punggol

He has also been barred from holding or getting a driving license for 10 years after his release.

December 19, 2023, 12:48 PM

Man in Clementi confronts & films cat feeder, argues that feeding strays is illegal

The practice is not illegal, but some have concerns that irresponsible feeding might cause littering or increase the stray population.

December 19, 2023, 11:10 AM

S'pore renewable energy company investing over S$850 million to build battery plant in Japan

The company plans to establish a Japanese subsidiary as early as the first half of 2024.

December 19, 2023, 09:35 AM

Woman finds 'umbrella fishing hook' in frozen squid bought at Bukit Batok Sheng Siong

Sheng Siong apologised and refunded the customer.

December 18, 2023, 07:41 PM

S'pore Airlines non-stop flights to London’s Gatwick Airport to start in June 2024

Non-stop all the way to London.

December 18, 2023, 07:22 PM

Popular tourist spot 'Elephant Trunk Rock' in Taiwan loses its 'trunk'

Nature maketh, nature taketh.

December 18, 2023, 07:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.